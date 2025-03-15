Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic over ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks social media uproar

Ibrahim Ali Khan has found himself at the centre of an online storm following his message to Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal. The critic had shared his blunt review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan, mocking not only the film but also taking a personal swipe at Ibrahim’s appearance. What followed was an angry message from the young actor that has since gone viral.

Tamur Iqbal had posted a story on Instagram, criticising Nadaaniyan for its performances and taking a dig at Ibrahim’s “huge nose.” While harsh reviews are common in the world of cinema, Ibrahim’s alleged reaction caught many by surprise. In a screenshot Tamur later shared publicly, Ibrahim appears to lash out, calling the critic “an ugly piece of trash” and threatening to “leave you uglier” if they crossed paths in person.





The message read:

"Tamur almost like Taimur... you got my brother’s name. Guess what you don’t got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother—they’re irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit. I feel bad for you and your family. And if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are—you walking piece of scum.”

Tamur, in turn, responded by acknowledging that his nose job comment may have been out of line. “That was in bad taste,” he wrote. “But hey, this fiery side of you? That’s the guy I want to see in your movies. Not the mushy fake character from Nadaaniyan. Massive fan of your dad though—don’t let him down.”

Once Tamur shared the conversation on his page, social media was quick to react. Some criticised Ibrahim for losing his temper, suggesting he needs thicker skin if he plans to stay in the film industry. Others felt Tamur crossed a line by commenting on Ibrahim’s physical features and defended the actor’s reaction.

Netizens react: ‘This isn’t the Ibrahim we expected!’—Twitter weighs in on the viral DM drama X(Twitter)





Adding to the debate, some users questioned Tamur’s intentions, accusing him of seeking attention by tagging media outlets and sharing only parts of the exchange. Others pointed out that Ibrahim blocking the critic afterwards may have been the smartest move.

While Ibrahim is yet to address the incident publicly, his message has divided opinion online. Some see it as a learning moment for the debutant actor; others view it as a sign that he’s not ready for the glare of public life. Either way, his debut into Bollywood has started off with a controversy no one saw coming.