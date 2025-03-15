Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic over ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks social media uproar

The Nadaaniyan actor’s message over a harsh review ignites social media reactions and divides opinions online.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic over ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks social media uproar

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic goes viral

Instagram/iakpataudi
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Ibrahim Ali Khan has found himself at the centre of an online storm following his message to Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal. The critic had shared his blunt review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan, mocking not only the film but also taking a personal swipe at Ibrahim’s appearance. What followed was an angry message from the young actor that has since gone viral.

Tamur Iqbal had posted a story on Instagram, criticising Nadaaniyan for its performances and taking a dig at Ibrahim’s “huge nose.” While harsh reviews are common in the world of cinema, Ibrahim’s alleged reaction caught many by surprise. In a screenshot Tamur later shared publicly, Ibrahim appears to lash out, calling the critic “an ugly piece of trash” and threatening to “leave you uglier” if they crossed paths in person.


The message read:
"Tamur almost like Taimur... you got my brother’s name. Guess what you don’t got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother—they’re irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit. I feel bad for you and your family. And if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are—you walking piece of scum.”

Tamur, in turn, responded by acknowledging that his nose job comment may have been out of line. “That was in bad taste,” he wrote. “But hey, this fiery side of you? That’s the guy I want to see in your movies. Not the mushy fake character from Nadaaniyan. Massive fan of your dad though—don’t let him down.”

Once Tamur shared the conversation on his page, social media was quick to react. Some criticised Ibrahim for losing his temper, suggesting he needs thicker skin if he plans to stay in the film industry. Others felt Tamur crossed a line by commenting on Ibrahim’s physical features and defended the actor’s reaction.

Netizens react: ‘This isn’t the Ibrahim we expected!’—Twitter weighs in on the viral DM dramaX(Twitter)


Adding to the debate, some users questioned Tamur’s intentions, accusing him of seeking attention by tagging media outlets and sharing only parts of the exchange. Others pointed out that Ibrahim blocking the critic afterwards may have been the smartest move.

While Ibrahim is yet to address the incident publicly, his message has divided opinion online. Some see it as a learning moment for the debutant actor; others view it as a sign that he’s not ready for the glare of public life. Either way, his debut into Bollywood has started off with a controversy no one saw coming.

debut filmharsh reviewsnadaaniyanpakistani criticsocial mediatamur iqbalibrahim ali khan

Related News

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years
Sports

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case
News

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation
News

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

Aamir Khan
Entertainment

Aamir Khan begins work on his ambitious 'Mahabharat' adaptation

More For You

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s rise as Netflix’s ‘Stream Queen’ is a reflection of the current state of the film industry

Getty images

Millie Bobby Brown and the rise of cinema’s first ‘stream queen’ with 'The Electric State'

At just 21 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has already secured her place as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The star of Stranger Things, who first captivated audiences with her portrayal of Eleven, now finds herself at the forefront of Netflix’s most high-profile projects. However, her latest role in The Electric State, a mindbogglingly expensive Netflix sci-fi film, has sparked mixed reactions and raised questions about her trajectory as a ‘Stream Queen’ – a title that comes with both acclaim and criticism.

The Electric State, in which Brown stars alongside Chris Pratt, has not been warmly received by critics. Described by The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey as “punishingly obvious and completely incoherent,” the film’s one-star reviews have been echoed by many others. The movie, which centres around two hollow characters moving aimlessly through a barren plot, seems to be yet another forgettable venture in Brown’s recent streak of Netflix productions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Speaks on Surviving Childhood Trauma, Legal Scandal, and Life After Marvel

Getty Images

Jonathan Majors breaks silence on being sexually abused by men and life after assault conviction

Jonathan Majors is speaking openly about painful experiences he has kept quiet for years. The actor, once poised to be one of Hollywood's brightest stars, is now talking about his troubled past and uncertain future. In a recent interview, Majors revealed that from the age of nine, he was sexually abused by both men and women from individuals he trusted, who should have protected him. His father had already left by then, leaving his mother, a pastor, to raise him and his siblings alone in Dallas.

Until now, Majors had never publicly shared this part of his life. He said that the experience left deep scars that he carried into adulthood. "I was messed up," he admitted. It wasn’t until recently, after facing his own legal troubles and attending court-ordered therapy, that he began to confront these childhood traumas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s involvement in SS Rajamouli’s next film has been the talk of the town

Getty images

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi on the sets of SS Rajamouli’s film 'SSMB29', shares images

Priyanka Chopra is back in India to celebrate one of the country’s most beloved festivals, Holi, and this time, she is combining work and festivity on the sets of her upcoming project with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The Bollywood star, who is known for her international fame and achievements, gave fans a sneak peek into her colourful Holi celebrations, sharing her joy and excitement about being part of such a massive project.

Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebration on set

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few photos of her Holi celebrations on the sets of Rajamouli’s upcoming film. The images depicted her in a casual and light-hearted mood, her cheeks covered in vibrant hues of pink and orange, clearly embracing the spirit of the festival. She captioned the post, “It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Mohanlal

Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan Faces Uncertainty After Lyca Productions Exit

Instagram/empuraanmovie

Lyca Productions' sudden exit sparks uncertainty over Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ release

With just days left for its planned release on March 27, the big-budget Malayalam sequel L2: Empuraan finds itself in an uncertain spot. So, what exactly is happening? The UK-based production house Lyca Productions, originally a co-producer of the film, is reportedly facing serious financial trouble, and this is threatening to derail the project’s smooth release.

MohanlalMohanlal and Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan Faces Uncertainty After Lyca Productions Exit Instagram/empuraanmovie

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX

Pop star Charli XCX makes a down-to-earth gesture outside Saint Laurent’s show in Paris

Getty Images

Charli XCX caught on video lighting a fan’s cigarette during Paris Fashion Week

Charli XCX found herself going viral yet again this week, not for a performance or a red-carpet look, but for something much simpler. While leaving what seemed to be a high-end hotel in Paris, the pop star casually lit a fan’s cigarette, an unexpected moment that has since sparked plenty of chatter online.

The singer was dressed in a sheer Saint Laurent gown from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, paired with a sleek leather jacket, on her way to the fashion house’s Paris Fashion Week show. Fans were waiting outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of her. As Charli walked out, one fan asked if she had a lighter. Without hesitation, she pulled one out and lit the cigarette herself. Before heading off, she smiled and said, “Enjoy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc