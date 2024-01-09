‘I was doubtful but…’: Pankaj Tripathi on his role in ‘Main Atal Hoon’

Website Logo
The film Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will be released on January 19, 2024.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to come up with his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sharing his thoughts on how he prepared himself for the role, the actor told ANI, “Atal film has been made by Bhanushali Studio, and it is releasing on January 19. I was completely doubtful and was afraid of whether I would be able to do justice or not because it was a difficult task. If it was a fictional character, then there would be no doubt and fear because I would be able to create something based on imagination. Atal ji is a big personality. I was worried, then I worked hard honestly, and gave my 100 per cent.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Atalji was that personality and that person who gave his entire life to the Indian people. For him, first, it was the country and he focused on how to improve the lives of the countrymen. Now we all have to return the love and respect to the film.”

Talking about his days at the Nation School of Drama, Tripathi said, “NSD is the place which taught us not only to be an actor but also to be a good man. Now, Bharat Mahautsav is about to come, I met the director, Chittaranjan Tripathy, so hopefully I will join and do something with Bhargangam. It is India’s largest festival.”

The actor also advised youngsters and said, “In my life, I passed out in 2004, this is 2024, so after 20 years, India knows me as an actor. So, even after 20 years, people can know from your name and work.”

It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

