Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘I spend time with real people’: Randeep Hooda on his absence from film events and not socialising with fellow actors

Hooda is presently busy promoting his upcoming Netflix show Cat where he will be seen in the role of a police informant in Punjab.

Randeep Hooda (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, whose filmography includes several notable films such as Monsoon Wedding (2001), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Jism 2 (2012), Cocktail (2012), Kick (2014) Sultan (2016), and Baaghi 2 (2018), has said that he loves spending time with real people and hence, he is not spotted much at film events.

“I don’t think I have won any awards in my life and I don’t give a damn about them really. They are opinions. But you aim to be honest with yourself and stay real. You’re trying to be yourself most of the time. If you start faking it in real life, you start faking it on screen. That’s why I do not go to a lot of these events where you have to pretend to be this happy glamorous person, while you have a sh*tty life on the side. So, staying true to yourself and my work, and knowing that your job is not to please people keeps me grounded. I don’t think people pleasers make good actors,” the actor told Indian Express in a recent interview.

Responding to a question about not socialising much with fellow actors, Hooda said, “I guess I do spend a lot of time with real people and not so much with film people because at some stage we all get alienated and enter our cocoon. If you’re successful then you start living in an ivory tower. You will not be able to connect to people anymore, because you’re living in an isolated vacuum, so to speak. So, obviously, you have to be in touch with reality and the best way to do so is to have a conversation with your mother, she’ll put you right.”

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is presently busy promoting his upcoming Netflix show Cat where he will be seen in the role of a police informant in Punjab.

Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the series is set to premiere on December 9.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aamir Khan reveals when he will end his acting break and announce his next project
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on the cast of Bade Miyan Chote…
Entertainment
Mahira Khan reveals how she bagged Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan: His mother-in-law had seen…
Entertainment
BANDAA First Poster: Manoj Bajpayee sports an intense look in the hard-hitting courtroom drama
Entertainment
‘I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood, would get paid about 10% of the salary…
Entertainment
‘Wish you the best,’ says SRK after son Aryan wraps writing for debut directorial project
Entertainment
‘We wanted to make Shah Rukh Khan the symbol of alpha and machismo’:…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starts filming for Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat
Entertainment
Uunchai makers appeal to viewers to come to theatres, film won’t release on…
Entertainment
Malaika Arora reveals she proposed to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan: I said I want…
Entertainment
‘I love Sanjay Dutt and want to make a Punjabi film with him,’…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW