Website Logo
  • Friday, January 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘I have an asset of same value’: Kangana Ranaut reveals mortgaging ‘every single thing’ for ‘Emergency’

Soon after Kangana made the revelation on social media, many fans praised the actor for her efforts while some of them asked the ‘Queen’ actor to share her bank account details in order to help her overcome this situation.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs during the trailer launch of the upcoming sports drama Hindi film Panga in Mumbai on December 23, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday revealed that she had to mortgage her house, office and every single thing she owned in order to make her film ‘Emergency’.

Taking to Twitter, a user told Kangana, “Pathaan’s single day earning is more than your lifetime earnings.”

To which she replied, “Nimo bhai, I don’t have any earnings left. I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which celebrates the Constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ?”

Soon after Kangana made the revelation on social media, many fans praised the actor for her efforts while some of them asked the ‘Queen’ actor to share her bank account details in order to help her overcome this situation.

To which she wrote, “No no, investing all your earnings in a project or start up is not same as going broke … if I have invested hundred crores I also have an asset of the same value (movie Emergency), which is capable of making 3-4 times more money also. But thanks for asking.”

Kangana’s Twitter account, which was blocked in May 2021, was restored on January 24, after over 20 months. However, an official blue tick from her profile is still missing. Her account had been suspended for ‘repeated violations’ of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

On her return, Kangana tweeted: “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here”. She then shared a clip from the making of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, which will release in October 2023.

‘Emergency’ marks Kangana’s first solo directorial film.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Pathaan’ continues blockbuster run at BO, total worldwide collection crosses £20 million mark
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi team up for new film, share first look poster
Entertainment
‘Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram’: Kangana Ranaut criticizes SRK’s Pathaan for putting out…
Entertainment
Decoding Katrina Kaif’s Insta story for Pathaan
Entertainment
Pathaan release: Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini from ‘Besharam Rang’ makes it to the final cut
Entertainment
Unfortunate that people have stopped trusting filmmakers: AR Rahman
Entertainment
Guj: VHP withdraws protest against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan after removal of ‘objectionable’…
Entertainment
After 4 years of injury, Vikrant Massey to finally undergo shoulder surgery post…
Entertainment
Fans demand early release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song of magical duo…
Entertainment
British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Entertainment
Learnt how to keep honesty and reality intact as a director from art…
Entertainment
Gandhi Godse…: Director Rajkumar Santoshi writes to Mumbai Police, seeks protection
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW