‘I feel very connected to the character’: Jason Momoa on playing the king of the sea in Aquaman

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom also stars Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in pivotal roles.

Jason Momoa (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jason Momoa first wooed the audience as Aquaman in 2016 when he appeared in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He has been enjoying playing the king of underwater ever since and tells an outlet that he is not going to stop anytime soon.

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has been further delayed.

During the red-carpet premiere of his AppleTV+ series, See, Momoa revealed how much the film means to him.

“We wrote a great story,” Momoa said. “I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished (Aquaman) I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it. It’s got my heart in it. I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?”

The actor went on to add that he will keep suiting up for the deep water as long as the audience wants to see him as the king of the sea. “As long as we can. If people don’t like it and it feels like it’s past its due date, then we won’t make another one,” he said. “But if they love it, then we will make more, you know. I don’t want to force anything down someone’s throat to watch it. But I love it.”

Momoa is unconcerned by the latest delay in the release date of the film as he said, “We killed it. We made something amazing and it’ll come out when it’s meant to come out.”

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom also stars Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in pivotal roles. The film is now scheduled to release on December 23, 2023.

