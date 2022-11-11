I am on H1-B visa and my clock to leave USA has started: Indian man fired by Meta

“My 2 sons (Arjun – superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted.”

Image credit: linkedin.com

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Facebook parent Meta recently announced its decision to slash around 11,000 jobs as a part of mass layoffs to cut expenses and transform its business model.

“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement on Wednesday (9).

Many impacted Indians have taken to social media platforms to share their plight. Taking to LinkedIn, Raju Kadam, who was part of Meta’s technical team, said his journey in Meta

abruptly came to an end.

“Unfortunately, today I received the sad news that I am part of 11,000 employees who were laid off by Meta #Metalayoff I was not expecting to be part layoff, as I had a strong performance in all quarters since I joined Meta. I started incredible journey to work in Meta 9 months back, but it abruptly came to an end.”

He added, “I really loved my time at Meta and enjoyed it. It was great experience. I met many awesome, cool, talented people and I will miss my work at Meta. I put my best effort at one of the best places out there to work. I want to thank all incredible talented Metamates, friends, my managers Jeffrey Chonko, Mark Lambert & Jatinder Singh for awesome support during this incredible journey. Stay strong all other 11,000 Metamates who have been laid off.”

In his post, Kadam reached out to the LinkedIn community to help him secure a job.

“I am on H1-B visa and my clock to leave USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job in otherwise I have to leave USA with my kids. I have been in USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun – superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them best opportunity to succeed in USA. Hence, I need a new job in USA ASAP.”

“I am asking for a call for action to help me find a job. Thanks!”

“Thank you everyone on this LinkedIn community, Metamates, and all friends for overwhelming response and support. I will be responding to everyone shortly.”

Zuckerberg termed the layoffs as some of the most difficult changes the company has made in Meta’s history and added that everyone in the company will soon get an email “letting you know what this layoff means for you.”

Meta reported having more than 87,000 employees at the end of September.

The planned layoffs would be the first broad head-count reductions to occur in the company’s 18-year history.

– (With inputs from Agencies)