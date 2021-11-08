Website Logo
  • Monday, November 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451

Entertainment

I am detached with the eventualities of my films: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo credit: Prithviraj/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran believes learning the art of detachment from his work has helped him in navigating the highs and lows of his career with ease. The actor, who has featured in over 100 films since his debut in 2002, says it’s crucial to take a step back after the completion of a project to avoid getting sucked into the trap of a film’s fate dictating one’s state of mind.

“I am detached with the eventualities of my films. When I do a film, I throw myself into it more than 100 per cent. There has never been a film I have finished thinking I didn’t give it my best. But the moment I am done working on a film, I mentally start walking away from it. If a film of mine is a spectacular success or a disappointing failure, it will not affect me,” the actor told PTI.

Prithviraj has witnessed success throughout his career. If the early phase was dominated by hits like Classmates (2006), Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012), and Celluloid (2013), he continued his winning streak with blockbusters in the last decade with Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015), Ezra (2017) and his directorial debut Lucifer (2019).

The 39-year-old actor said he is immune to the fate of his films. “I am neither going to wallow in misery in the eventuality of a failure nor painting the town red, partying for a week if it’s a success. Once you have mastered the art of detachment, you shield yourself against that pressure as well. Because all that pressure is happening at a time when I have already moved on from the film,” he said.

“This detachment has come over the years, it wasn’t always there. It came through years of extreme highs and disparaging lows, going through all emotions. It came through me giving my heart and soul to films and then those projects not working, through breezily walking through a film where I felt that was no effort at all but that film going on to become a smash hit,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts filming her debut streaming show Faadu
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar nods a no to Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut: Padma Shri honour will shut down those who keep speaking against me
Entertainment
Sunny Deol set to play a retired cop in the remake of Malayalam film Joseph
Entertainment
Farah Khan reveals how Raveena Tandon reacted to Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani
Entertainment
Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor receive Padma Shri
Entertainment
Hiccups And Hookups: Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original to feature Lara Dutta, Prateik…
Entertainment
Producer of Chaal Jeevi Laiye reveals he was in talks with Rishi Kapoor…
Entertainment
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s love story looks interesting
Entertainment
Avneet Kaur to star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru
Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a great start in India and overseas
Entertainment
Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi heads to Hollywood?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts filming her debut streaming show Faadu
Bhumi Pednekar nods a no to Shahid Kapoor’s next with…
Kangana Ranaut: Padma Shri honour will shut down those who…
I am detached with the eventualities of my films: Prithviraj…
Sunny Deol set to play a retired cop in the…
Pakistan lifts ban on radical anti-France party
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE