Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘I am a victim,’ says so-called ‘Con Queen of Hollywood’ accused of posing as film executives and duping more than 300 victims out of $1 million

Among those Tahilramani is accused of impersonating are producer Gigi Pritzker, Disney exec Dana Walden and Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison.

Among those Tahilramani is accused of impersonating is Disney exec Dana Walden (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for UCLA)

By: Mohnish Singh

It is not an exaggeration to say that showbusiness attracts a lot of people. There are millions out there who want to try their luck in moviemaking industries like Hollywood and make a name for themselves. While some toil for years to get a ticket to Hollywood, others do not mind taking a shortcut, and a large number of such people often fall prey to fraudsters who claim to set their lives in showbiz overnight.

FBI in 2020 arrested a fraudster, known as the ‘Con Queen of Hollywood,’ who made millions by hoodwinking people who dreamt of a career in Hollywood. He impersonated several high-profile Hollywood executives and duped them out of $1 million by offering non-existent work in the film business, a court heard.

Hargobind Tahilramani, 42, has, however, claimed that he is a victim of a conspiracy to make films about his life. He said that he had been framed by US prosecutors. When Westminster magistrates’ court asked why he said so, he said, “To sell the podcast. Because I’m an interesting person. They want to make films out of me, they want to make television.”

He further told the court that he was born in Indonesia and grew up in the US as “the son of one of the most renowned producers in Indonesia”.

He added that he was thrown off a business course for plagiarism. He said that he had returned to Indonesia in “disgrace” after spending £100,000 using his father’s credit card, and was “forcibly put into an institution” by his family to “treat my homosexuality” before getting a PR job with EMI.

Among those Tahilramani is accused of impersonating are producer Gigi Pritzker, Disney exec Dana Walden and Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai has stolen everyone’s heart, says Vikram
Entertainment
My family kept me alive after ‘Rust’ shooting, says Alec Baldwin
Entertainment
Prime Video unveils Varun Dhawan as first Prime Bae; now get the inside scoop on…
Hollywood News
Brad Pitt in talks to make his MCU debut with Deadpool 3
Hollywood News
Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram amid her link-up rumours with Hollywood star Leonardo…
Entertainment
SRK flaunts his abs in new shirtless photo; Gauri has a funny reaction
Entertainment
Britney Spears claims her security could watch her ‘change naked and shower’ during…
Entertainment
Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia blessed with baby girl, celebs send ‘lovely’…
Hollywood News
Storm Reid bags lead role in The Nun 2
Hollywood News
Rihanna set to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show
Hollywood News
Lost in Space showrunner Zack Estrin passes away at 51
Entertainment
Aaradhya was mesmerised to be on Ponniyin Selvan sets: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW