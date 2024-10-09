  • Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Hyundai to launch £2.52 billion India IPO next week

In the IPO, Hyundai plans to sell a 17.5 per cent stake in its India operations, which would value the business at £14.48 bn if priced at the top end of the range.

The logo of Hyundai Motor India Limited is seen outside a car showroom, in Ahmedabad, India, October 7, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

HYUNDAI will launch a £2.52 billion initial public offering (IPO) for its India unit next week, the company announced on Wednesday. This will be the largest stock market debut in India’s fast-growing economy.

The price range for the shares has been set between £17.00 and £17.86 per share, according to the company’s draft prospectus.

In the IPO, Hyundai plans to sell a 17.5 per cent stake in its India operations, which would value the business at £14.48 bn if priced at the top end of the range.

Bidding for the IPO is scheduled to begin on October 15, and reports suggest the shares will be listed on October 22.

This offering will surpass the 2022 listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India, where the government raised £2.06 bn by selling a 3.5 per cent stake.

“India is one of the most exciting auto markets in the world,” Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, said during a press briefing in Mumbai.

Kim added, “We believe that now is the right time for us to take a step forward to further ‘Indian-ise’ our operations and become a home brand.”

Hyundai’s parent company will decide how the proceeds from the IPO will be used. However, Kim indicated that the automaker intends to invest “aggressively” in developing new products and strengthening research and development for its India unit.

Hyundai has been in India for over two decades, gaining popularity with its small cars and sedans. In recent years, the company has experienced strong demand for its sports-utility vehicle, the Creta.

Hyundai is one of the few foreign automakers to have found lasting success in India, where others like Ford and General Motors have struggled.

The company aims to tap into India’s flourishing stock market, which has seen a surge in IPO activity in recent years, with companies raising billions from domestic and foreign investors.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
INDIA

India’s RBI keeps interest rates unchanged
UK

UK steel industry seeks protection amid China-driven glut
UK

Nish Kankiwala to step back as chief executive of John Lewis
Business

Lord Gadhia highlights importance of FDI and key challenges
UK

Investment summit to feature Google, Wayve and Brookfield
Buisness

Indian shares end worst week in over two years
UK

New £22bn investment in carbon capture projects
INDIA

Adani, Google to collaborate on clean energy
Business

Banks get power to delay fraudulent payments
HEADLINE STORY

BoE’s Bailey signals ‘aggressive rate cuts’ if inflation eases
News

Sri Lanka’s Anura Dissanayake faces IMF bailout challenge
Business

Pakistan faces ‘transitional pain’ after securing £5.26bn IMF bailout to stabilize economy
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
New York Life unveils statue to honour Jaydev Patel
Hyundai India Hyundai to launch £2.52 billion India IPO next week
UK population Immigration pushes UK population to 68.3 million
Christopher Nolan to team up with Matt Damon in new…
Joe Root Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook as England’s top Test run…
Study reveals ideal breakfast for men and women for weight…