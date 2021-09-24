Hyde driver who killed woman, 75, jailed for 32 months

Representational image. (iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A man who drove through the traffic lights and on the wrong side of the road before hitting a woman’s car and killing her in the crash, has been jailed.

Muhammad Ahmed, 25, of Hyde in Greater Manchester killed Sonia Adams, 75, when he crashed head-on into her Kia Rio. The woman died of multiple injuries at the scene in Stockport in February.

Ahmed, in the incident was not seriously injured and admitted causing death by dangerous driving, and has been jailed for 32 months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Ahmed, of Edna Street, was driving a BMW in Hyde Road, Woodley when he drove through a set of traffic lights on the wrong side of the road, overtaking a line of traffic waiting at the lights.

he narrowly missed hitting a car, which caused him lose control and crash into Adams. Then his car went on to hit a tree and stationary car parked on the side of the road.

“Ahmed had no consideration for the safety of other road users as he undertook a dangerous manoeuvre which ultimately resulted in an innocent [woman] losing their life in this tragic accident,” said Sgt Phillip Shaw.

“Our thoughts remain with Sonia’s loved ones as they come to terns with this loss.”

After the hearing, Adams’s family said: “We feel the sentence will never be enough.

“He could be out walking the street in 16 months and our mum won’t.”

BBC reports, Ahmed was also disqualified from driving for six years and four months and will have to pass an extended test before being allowed to drive again.