Ex-BBC anchor Huw Edwards avoids jail over indecent child images

Huw Edwards has been ordered to attend a 40-day sex offenders’ treatment programme along with 25 days of rehabilitation as part of his sentence.

The Welsh presenter resigned from the BBC in April on ‘medical advice’ after a 40-year career with the broadcaster. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

FORMER BBC anchor Huw Edwards, who pleaded guilty in July to three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and August 2021, has avoided jail.

Despite facing a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, Edwards avoided prison and was instead sentenced to a 40-day sex offenders’ treatment programme and 25 days of rehabilitation.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, during the sentencing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, stated that Edwards would have faced “considerable harm” in prison, including a risk of suicide. Edwards, who appeared remorseful, sat in the dock with his hands clasped as the court heard the details of the case.

The court was told that Edwards had received 41 indecent images of children through WhatsApp from a convicted 25-year-old paedophile, with seven of the images being the most serious category. Most of the children involved were aged between 13 and 15, while one was between seven and nine years old. Despite the seriousness of the offences, the court decided not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

Edwards has been ordered to attend a 40-day sex offenders’ treatment programme along with 25 days of rehabilitation as part of his sentence. Defence lawyer Philip Evans told the court that Edwards accepted the “repugnant” nature of the images and was “profoundly sorry” for his actions, which had “betrayed so many people.”

Edwards had faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. He was first arrested in November last year and charged in June, but the case was only revealed publicly in late July, just days before his court appearance.

The Welsh presenter resigned from the BBC in April on “medical advice” after a 40-year career with the broadcaster.

The taxpayer-funded BBC, which relies heavily on public trust, has admitted it was informed by police about the arrest and has faced criticism for continuing to pay Edwards a salary for six months afterwards.

“We are appalled by his crimes,” a BBC spokesperson said after the sentencing. “He has betrayed not only the BBC but also the audiences who trusted him.”

Claire Brinton of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stated that accessing indecent images of children “perpetuates their sexual exploitation, causing deep, long-lasting trauma for the victims.”

Edwards, who began anchoring the BBC‘s flagship 10 pm news bulletin in 2003, was also known for covering significant events including the late Queen’s funeral, Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and UK general elections.

His professional life began to unravel in July 2023 when he was suspended by the BBC following allegations in a tabloid newspaper that he had paid a young man for explicit images. While Edwards did not comment on the allegations, his wife issued a statement saying he was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and receiving “in-patient hospital care.”

The police investigation into Edwards was initiated after a phone seized during an unrelated probe revealed his involvement in a WhatsApp conversation.

The BBC Board has said that Edwards brought the corporation into “disrepute” and that it has asked him to return his salary from the time he was arrested — a sum of £200,000

(With inputs from AFP)