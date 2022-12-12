Website Logo
  • Monday, December 12, 2022
‘Husband to Superwoman’: Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza puzzles fans

In a recent interview to InsideSports, Shoaib called divorce a ‘personal matter’ between the two.

Sania Mirza (R) and Shoaib Malik (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been a long time since rumours about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik heading for a divorce have been doing the rounds. Though the couple has not said anything officially, several media outlets report that both are living separately currently and will announce their divorce only after a show that they have committed to hosting comes to an end. For the unversed, the upcoming show is titled The Mirza Malik Talk Show and is set to premiere on a streaming platform soon.

Amid all these separation rumours, the Instagram bio of the former Pakistan cricketer has garnered the attention of social media users. Malik, who has nearly 2 million followers on his page, has written in his bio, “Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing.”

Now, this definitely does not suggest that things are not going well between the two.

Meanwhile, Malik on Saturday dropped the promotional teaser of their upcoming talk show The Mirza Malik Talk Show, on social media which went viral in no time. It is billed as a “musical celebrity talk show.”

A user took to the comment section and commented, “RIP for those who (are) thinking they divorced.”

Another user wrote, “That’s a big slap for haters! So happy to see you guys together.”

However, one user wrote, “They are divorced for sure. They don’t tag or mention each other anymore in their posts. I think they’re legally obligated for the show to not declare their divorce.”

In an interview to InsideSports, Shoaib called divorce a ‘personal matter’ between the two. A team member of his management department has, however, confirmed that they are officially divorced now. The member did not divulge more but confirmed that the two have ended their 12-year-long marriage. The couple married in 2010.

