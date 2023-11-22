Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Hunt announces tax cut boost for economy

The rate of contributions to the National Insurance has been reduced by two percentage points to 10 per cent

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street to present his Autumn Budget Statement at the House of Commons in London on November 22, 2023. (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

CHANCELLOR of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced on Wednesday (22) a bigger-than-expected cut in social security contributions and made incentives for business investment permanent in a bid to speed up the country’s sluggish economy.

Hunt, who is seeking to boost the fortunes of prime ninister Rishi Sunak’s struggling Conservative Party ahead of an election expected next year, announced big increases in welfare payments and the state pension.

He said the government was nevertheless set to meet its targets for the public finances, citing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

“After a global pandemic and energy crisis, we have taken difficult decisions to put our economy back on track,” Hunt said at the start of his speech.

“Rather than a recession, the economy has grown. Rather than falling as predicted, real incomes have risen. Our plan for the British economy is working. But the work is not done.”

To cheers from Conservative MPs, Hunt announced he was cutting the rate of contributions to the National Insurance social security system for employees by two percentage points to 10 per cent, along with a smaller cut for self-employed workers.

He said measures in his plan announced on Wednesday would increase business investment by around £20 billion a year within a decade, or nearly one per cent of GDP.

“That is the biggest ever boost for business investment in modern times,” Hunt said.

In the short term, at least, Britain’s economy looks stuck in a slow gear.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow by 0.7 per cent in 2024, much weaker than the expansion of 1.8 per cent forecast in the OBR’s previous outlook, published in March.

The OBR also said economic output would grow by 1.4 per cent in 2025 and by 1.9 per cent in 2026 – weaker than its previous forecasts of 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

Britain’s economy has struggled with high inflation and the new OBR forecasts showed the consumer price index was expected to grow by 2.8 per cent next year, up from the March forecast of 0.9 per cent.

Sunak this week promised “responsible” tax cuts, mindful of last year’s “mini-budget” turmoil in financial markets triggered by his predecessor Liz Truss’s plans for much bigger tax cuts.

This time last year, the newly installed Sunak and Hunt raised taxes sharply to quell the bond market mayhem, and the current parliament is seen on track to have introduced the biggest tax increases of any UK legislature since World War Two.

Britain’s economy has been burdened by the highest inflation rate among its rich country peers although the pace of price growth has slowed from more than 11 per cent just over a year ago to 4.6 per cent in October.

The budget watchdog’s new forecasts pointed to a slightly slower pace of government borrowing in the coming years – on average 700 million pounds less per year than forecast in March.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India’s Russia oil policy helped global economy: Jaishankar
HEADLINE STORY
Hunt to cut taxes to boost economy and election prospects
UK
NMC Health censured for misleading market
Business
India’s October gold imports surge to 31-month high amid festive demand
Business
India-bound pigeon peas stranded in Mozambique fueling inflation worries
UK
Hunt tightens unemployment benefit access to ‘tackle inactivity’
UK
Bestway Foundation donates £100,000 to charity
Business
Russia to supply IglaS missiles to India
UK
Asda settles £300m debt
UK
Sunak says pledge fulfilled as inflation slows sharply
INDIA
India’s Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies at 75
INDIA
Tesla to double Indian imports, confirms minister
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW