Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Humza Yousaf to run for Scotland’s leadership

Yousaf, whose parents immigrated to Glasgow from Pakistan in the 1960s, has been widely tipped as a candidate to succeed Sturgeon ever since her resignation.

Scotland health secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SCOTTISH health secretary Humza Yousaf said on Saturday he would run in the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister.

Yousaf becomes the first to publicly announce his intention to stand in the race after Sturgeon’s surprise resignation earlier in the week saying she had become too tired to carry on.

“I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate to become Scotland’s next First Minister, and Leader of the SNP,” the 37-year-old, who has been a member of the Scottish parliament since 2011 and has also held several ministerial roles, said on Twitter.


John Swinney, the 58-year-old deputy first minister, ruled himself out on Thursday (16), saying his decision not to be a candidate was to create the space for a “fresh perspective” on the governing SNP’s aims, including on independence.

The SNP has said it will choose a new leader within six weeks through a ballot of its members, which will close on March 27.

Sturgeon, 52, said she was not leaving politics and that she would stay on until a successor has been picked.

Her unexpected exit has left a question mark over the SNP’s fight for independence as the Westminster government has blocked its attempts to hold a second vote after a 2014 referendum in which Scotland voted 55 per cent to 45 per cent to remain part of the United Kingdom.

The loss of Sturgeon, regarded by many as the best political communicator in Britain, also has the potential to influence the outcome of the next national election if it helps the opposition Labour Party to regain some of the seats it once held in Scotland.

Neil Gray, the minister for culture, Europe and international development has backed Yousaf’s potential candidature.

“My view is that @HumzaYousaf has the skills and experience to bring people across the party and civic Scotland together behind our vision for a fairer independent Scotland. I will therefore be giving him my full support as the next @theSNP leader and First Minister of Scotland,” the member of the Scottish Parliament for Airdrie & Shotts tweeted on Sunday (19).

Yousaf, whose parents immigrated to Glasgow from Pakistan in the 1960s, has been widely tipped as a candidate to succeed Sturgeon ever since her resignation.

Media reports said alongside finance secretary Kate Forbes and constitution secretary Angus Robertson could be other possible candidates for the job.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Jadeja stars as India hammer Australia to take 2-0 Test series lead
HEADLINE STORY
Neal Mohan joins growing list of Indian-origin CEOs of global tech firms
News
Londoner who murdered father with champagne bottle jailed
News
Meghana Pandit appointed Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust permanent CEO
News
SNP MPs with south Asian links among contenders to succeed Sturgeon as Scottish first minister
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: ‘They tried to destroy me’
News
Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook
News
Sadiq Khan announce £8.5 million to tackle violence in London
News
Six months after Sahara’s death in gas explosion, local council yet to find…
News
Income Tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continues for third day
News
Akshata Murty and Sudha Murty spotted holidaying in Goa
News
Rishi Sunak’s ethics advisor investigates Nus Ghani’s claim she was sacked as minister…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW