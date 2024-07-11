  • Thursday, July 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Human remains found in suitcases in Bristol

Police said they were speaking to the driver of a taxi which took the man to the bridge and had seized the vehicle

A file photo of the Clifton Suspension Bridge spanning the Avon Gorge in Bristol. (iStock)

By:

A MANHUNT has been launched after two suitcases which are believed to contain human remains were found at the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset police said they had received a report of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge just before midnight on Wednesday but when they arrived he had already gone, leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was also found nearby.

The suitcases are believed to contain human remains, police said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities,” Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.”

Police said they were speaking to the driver of a taxi which took the man to the bridge and had seized the vehicle.

The bridge, spanning the Avon Gorge and the River Avon, is closed while crime scene investigators examine the area.

One of Bristol’s most recognisable landmarks, the suspension bridge was built based on a design by renowned 19th-century engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and opened in 1864. It has protected status in law. (Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Starmer meets Biden at White House, pledges support for Ukraine
UK
British Indian MPs take oath on Bhagavad Gita, Gutka
News
Reform UK’s top donor made party chairman
News
Asian artists seek support from new culture secretary
US
Sharp decline in Indian American support for Biden
News
Braverman, Badenoch war of words intensifies
News
Lord Karan Bilimoria awarded honorary fellowship by London Business School
UK
Asian mother ‘treated like criminal’ after arrest over baby’s birthmark
US
Sunita Williams exudes confidence that Starliner will bring her home
News
Police detain crossbow attack suspect
News
Kenya court finds police at fault for Pakistani journalist’s murder
News
UK economy grows in May, boost for new government

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
human-remains-found
Human remains found in suitcases in Bristol
Starmer-Biden-Zelensky
Starmer meets Biden at White House, pledges support for Ukraine
Rybakina
Rybakina cruises past Svitolina to book semi-final spot
British Indian MPs take oath on Bhagavad Gita, Gutka
zia-yusuf-reform-uk
Reform UK’s top donor made party chairman
Asian artists seek support from new culture secretary