Website Logo
  • Monday, October 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

Entertainment

Hum Do Hamare Do trailer: This Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah’s film looks like a perfect family entertainer

Hum Do Hamare Do poster (Photo from Kriti Sanon’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Abhishek Jain’s Hum Do Hamare Do will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles.

On Monday (11), the makers of Hum Do Hamare Do unveiled the trailer of the film. Sanon took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone.

She tweeted, “Hamare trailer ke saath ab hogi yeh diwali familywaali! #HumDoHamareDoTrailer out now! https://bit.ly/HumDoHamareDoTrailer Streaming from 29th October, on @DisneyPlusHS #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @RajkummarRao @SirPareshRawal #RatnaPathakShah @Aparshakti @manurishichadha.”

The trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do is damn good. There are many scenes in the trailer that will make you laugh, especially the scenes featuring Rawal and Shah. Both the veteran actors are fantastic in the trailer and even Rao and Sanon leave a mark.

The movie will be Rao and Sanon’s third film together. The two have earlier shared screen space in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raabta (Rao had a cameo in it). The former was a hit at the box office.

Both Rao and Sanon are known for featuring in some high-on content entertaining films, so the expectations from the Hum Do Hamare Do are quite high.

The movie is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th October 2021.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces new film
Entertainment
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting Riz Ahmed in Encounter
Entertainment
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids also losing out on films
Entertainment
MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama Sanak – Ek Junoon
Entertainment
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern, glamorous girl
Entertainment
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Sardar…
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi on 1 year of Scam 1992: Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for revealing about his…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh complete the shooting of their next film…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar for Action…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shooting of Adipurush
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces new film
Hum Do Hamare Do trailer: This Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon,…
Leonardo’s diversity push helps ethnic minority employees achieve career goals
Forging a British Bengali bond
Sadhguru: Hatred can move people to do cruel things
Dhoni cameo helps Chennai down Delhi to reach ninth IPL…