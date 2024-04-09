  • Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Hulu acquires Mindy Kaling’s new comedy ‘Murray Hill’

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lion Pose)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Disney-owned streamer Hulu has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights to Mindy Kaling’s highly anticipated comedy series, Murray Hill.

The official logline for Murray Hill is as follows: “Five work-obsessed 20-somethings strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.”

Kaling, known for her work on hit shows like The Office and The Mindy Project, is both the creator and executive producer of Murray Hill via her Kaling International banner.

The single-cam, half-hour show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling currently holds an overall deal.

Murray Hill reunites Kaling with Hulu after the streamer picked up The Mindy Project following its cancellation at Fox after three seasons. The workplace comedy ran on Hulu for another three installments before it ended with its sixth and final season in 2017.

She also co-created and executive-produced a limited series adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral that ran on the streamer in 2019.

Apart from Murray Hill, Kaling has a Netflix comedy series starring Kate Hudson and inspired by the life of Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss in the works.

She is also the co-creator and executive producer of Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, whose third season is scheduled to hit the platform later this year.

Kaling is also behind the highly anticipated animated series Velma for Max, offering a fresh take on the beloved Scooby-Doo characters.

Related Stories

NEWS
Ankita Lokhande to lead streaming show ‘Amrapali’
NEWS
Grateful incredible opportunity to be part of ‘Monkey Man’: Singapore’s Indian origin actor
NEWS
Sobhita on playing a sex worker in ‘Monkey Man’: Those’re really beautifully complex humans
NEWS
US witnesses solar eclipse
NEWS
Film on militant-turned-soldier Nazir Wani in the works
NEWS
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ & ‘Maidaan’ to now release on April 11
NEWS
Billie Eilish reveals title and release date of new album
NEWS
I had times in my life when I was suicidal and came really…
NEWS
Nicola Coughlan says her ‘Bridgerton’ contract includes a PG cut of the show
NEWS
Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ casts transgender woman in lead role
NEWS
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser unveiled on Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday
Entertainment
Birthday special: Top 10 films of Ram Gopal Varma

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW