Hulu acquires Mindy Kaling’s new comedy ‘Murray Hill’

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lion Pose)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Disney-owned streamer Hulu has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights to Mindy Kaling’s highly anticipated comedy series, Murray Hill.

The official logline for Murray Hill is as follows: “Five work-obsessed 20-somethings strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.”

Kaling, known for her work on hit shows like The Office and The Mindy Project, is both the creator and executive producer of Murray Hill via her Kaling International banner.

The single-cam, half-hour show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling currently holds an overall deal.

Murray Hill reunites Kaling with Hulu after the streamer picked up The Mindy Project following its cancellation at Fox after three seasons. The workplace comedy ran on Hulu for another three installments before it ended with its sixth and final season in 2017.

She also co-created and executive-produced a limited series adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral that ran on the streamer in 2019.

Apart from Murray Hill, Kaling has a Netflix comedy series starring Kate Hudson and inspired by the life of Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss in the works.

She is also the co-creator and executive producer of Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, whose third season is scheduled to hit the platform later this year.

Kaling is also behind the highly anticipated animated series Velma for Max, offering a fresh take on the beloved Scooby-Doo characters.