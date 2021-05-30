Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 325,972
Total Cases 27,894,800
Today's Fatalities 3,460
Today's Cases 165,553
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 325,972
Total Cases 27,894,800
Today's Fatalities 3,460
Today's Cases 165,553

INDIA

Huge swathes of farm land swamped in eastern India after cyclone Yaas

Residents collect debris from a damaged area near a beach after Cyclone Yaas hit India’s eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal in Digha, some 190 km from Kolkata on May 27, 2021. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE THAN 96,000 hectares (237,221 acres) of agricultural land has been inundated in parts of an eastern Indian state hit by a powerful storm this week, officials said, a year after the coastal region was ravaged by a super cyclone.

Cyclone Yaas swept in from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday (26), triggering storm surges that broke through embankments in West Bengal state, particularly hitting hard the ecologically sensitive Sundarbans delta that stretches into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Initial assessment by the West Bengal government showed that water had entered around 96,650 hectares of land that had standing crops, a state official said.

“Fresh flooding were reported from many areas during high tides as the embankments have been left with gaping holes,” West Bengal’s fisheries minister, Akhil Giri, has said.

In the Sundarbans, still reeling from the damage wrecked by Cyclone Amphan last year, residents said wide swathes of farm land and fresh water ponds used for small-scale fisheries had been inundated.

“The area is stinking with rotten fish and movement has become extremely difficult because of stagnant water,” said Kanai Haldar, a resident of Raidighi in the Sundarbans, where spurs and dykes meant to hold back flood waters have been damaged.

With climate change pushing up sea surface temperatures, the cyclonic storms that barrel in from the Bay of Bengal have become fiercer and more frequent, particularly in the last decade, according to researchers.

Haldar, speaking to Reuters by telephone, said the damage caused by Yaas appeared more significant compared with last year’s storm, because of the scale of sea water ingress, which often renders farm land temporarily unfit for cultivation.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has surveyed areas hit by the cyclone in West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state, which was directly in the path of the storm but suffered less damage.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian army chief says no de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points
INDIA
US and India will tackle the Covid-19 pandemic together, says Blinken
News
Robert Vadra gets more time to respond to Income Tax notice
News
India’s Supreme Court directs states to provide relief as pandemic triggering orphan crisis
News
Indian capital announces tentative easing of lockdown as cases fall
INDIA
Tata acquires majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket
INDIA
India-US vaccine partnership can make real difference, says Jaishankar 
News
Prosperity in South Asia hinges on India-Pakistan relations: Top UN official
INDIA
Choksi’s repatriation to India seems tough as court blocks removal from Dominica
News
India says Twitter undermining law over opposition to new IT rules
News
Asian mum and son’s movie wins multiple international awards
News
India scraps local trials for ‘well-established’ foreign Covid-19 vaccines
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings