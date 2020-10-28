HT Drinks opens new depot in Birmingham; its second in the city in three years

UK’s leading wholesaler and drinks distributor HT Drinks has opened a new central Birmingham depot, previously Maini Cash & Carry.







The branch is situated at 47 MacDonald Street, near to Birmingham New Street Station and the Bullring.

It is the firm’s second cash and carry in the city. The other is at Hay Hall Road in the Tyseley area.

It has been operating since 2017 when HT Drinks acquired Kartar Cash & Carry.







Founded in 1985, HT Drinks is based in Park Royal, north-west London.

Besides, its original branch in London and the two in Birmingham, it has a depot in Newhaven, near Brighton.

The company also owns the Champers Wholesale on-trade business in Wembley, online direct-to-consumer business drinksupermarket.com, and gifting business Gift Creation & Design.







It also operates the HT Drinks Retail Plus retail club and store development programme.

HT Drinks claims to be the largest independent drinks cash & carry business in the UK.

A member of Unitas Wholesale, it has ambitious plans for continued growth.







“We invest in talent to continually strengthen our capability in all retail channels. We have invested in new depots in Brighton and Birmingham and continue to strengthen our grocery and ambient business,” states the company website.





