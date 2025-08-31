HSS (UK) celebrates five decades of shaping leaders through SSV

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (UK) has achieved a significant milestone, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its flagship leadership development programme - Sangh Shiksha Varg (SSV), with a record-breaking attendance of 605 participants supported by 139 volunteers, representing its highest attendance to date and demonstrating the enduring appeal of traditional value-based education and leadership training.

Participants travelled from 65 towns across all four home nations of the UK, whilst 167 working professionals willingly sacrificed their annual leave to serve as instructors and support teams to ensure smooth running of the camps and invest in the next generation's development.

A programme built on service and character

The four-year structured SSV programme focuses on developing what Baiju Shah (overall coordinator for one of the locations) describes as “Self-inspired future leaders without ego and a commitment to making society better,"

Through a comprehensive approach combining physical, intellectual, and spiritual development, participants, ranging from teenagers to adults in their fifties, engage in a rigorous daily schedule from 6am to 10pm that includes yoga, team activities, structured lectures, meditation, and community service projects.

Remarkable community engagement

This year's SSV showcased exceptional intergenerational participation, with one family notably having a grandfather, father, and son attending the same camp.

The focus on community outreach was equally impressive, with over 190 representatives from external organisations invited to tour the facilities and experience the SSV learning environment. Visitors included representatives from charities, community groups, religious organisations, Mayors, local councillors, and interfaith communities.

Pauline Jorgenson, councillor for Wokingham Borough Council, praised the organisation's impact: "HSS do a huge amount for education and charity, and the atmosphere for all attendees, young and old, was amazing."

Developing tomorrow's leaders

The SSV curriculum is built around three fundamental principles: Sanskar (cultivating Dharmic values and character), Sewa (selfless service to community), and Sanghathan (unity and organisation). Participants engage in activities designed to develop practical leadership skills alongside traditional Hindu values.

For university student Eeshaan, a former graduate of SSV, the experience offered unexpected insights: "We've spoken about how SSV is an environment orchestrated for participants to immerse in Sangh. But this year, I learnt that it's also an environment built to help teachers develop into better leaders."

The programme culminates in a presentation day where family members witness demonstrations of the skills and knowledge participants have developed throughout their week-long intensive training.

Five decades of impact

Since 1975, SSV has produced graduates who continue to serve their communities whilst taking their developed skills into professional careers, government, and entrepreneurship. The programme's emphasis on developing "responsible citizens" without ego continues to resonate with new generations.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (UK) is a socio-cultural organisation dedicated to preserving Hindu values and traditions within British society whilst contributing to the broader community.

For further information, contact HSS (UK) via media@hssuk.org, or visit www.hssuk.org