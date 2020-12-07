Hrithik Roshan to reteam with WAR director Siddharth Anand for Fighter?

By: Mohnish Singh







Rumours about Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan joining forces with filmmaker Siddharth Anand once again after the earth-shattering success of WAR (2020) have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Everything related to the project was being kept under wraps up till now, but finally, details have emerged that the duo is set to reteam for a high-octane action entertainer titled Fighter.

An entertainment portal reports that Anand had discussed the project with Roshan when the two were shooting for WAR. Making the most of the lockdown period, the writer-director worked on the script and is now ready with the final draft of the film.

A source in the know informs the portal, “Sid had narrated this idea of making a big scale action thriller against the backdrop of ‘Fighter Jets’ while shooting for WAR, and Hrithik had loved the basic premise back then. With free time in lockdown, Sid worked on developing it further and narrated it to Hrithik recently, who is all charged up to explore this space. If you were bowled over by Hrithik’s presentation in WAR, be assured, it is Hrithik in a never seen before larger-than-life avatar here in this aerial action thriller.”







Anand, who is presently busy with his next directorial Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in lead, will take Fighter on floors in early 2022. If all goes well, the film will enter theatres towards the end of the same year.

“Sidharth Anand recently started shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, and the director will be completely immersed in this film till Diwali 2021 weekend. Right after the release of Pathan, he will jump onto directing Fighter for Hrithik Roshan,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











