Hrithik Roshan signs his 25th film; set to headline the remake of Vikram Vedha

By: Mohnish Singh







After the runaway success of Super 30 (2019) and War (2019), fans thought that Hrithik Roshan would give his nod to at least a few films. However, the superstar did not show any haste and kept waiting for the right project to come his way. Looks like Junior Roshan has finally found the script which qualifies to be the silver jubilee film of his career.

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan has agreed to star in the Hindi remake of the super hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017), which originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

While Roshan will play the villainous character which Vijay Sethupathi played in the original, Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of R Madhavan. Earlier, Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was set to play the antagonist in the remake. However, he walked out of the remake later. Pushkar – Gayatri, who helmed the original film, will call the shots for the remake as well.







“Hrithik Roshan has been in talks for the film for a couple of months and he has finally agreed on doing the film. In fact, Hrithik was in talks for the film even before they reached out to Aamir. However, things did not materialise back then. But as they say, it is life coming full circle now, and the film is back in Hrithik’s kitty,” a source in the know tells an online publication.

Before commencing the first schedule of the Vikram Vedha remake, Roshan will wrap up his digital debut, Night Manager for Disney+ Hotstar. “He is all excited to play two diametrically different characters – one stylish and the other a raw rustic gangster in 2021. This has always been his style of working by jumping from one extreme to the other,” the source signs off.

In addition to the official remake of Vikram Vedha and his digital debut, Hrithik Roshan is committed to his father Rakesh Roshan’s ambitious project Krrish 4. Buzz has it that the superstar is also in talks for Siddharth Anand for Fighters and War 2.











