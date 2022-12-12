Hrithik Roshan opens up on his traumatised childhood: ‘I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak, never had any friends or girlfriends’

Roshan recently began filming for his next Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone.

By: Mohnish Singh

Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest superstars that Indian cinema has ever produced. He has been entertaining the audience with his fine performances and incredible dance for over two decades now. Hence, it comes as a big shock to know that in his childhood he was told that he would never be able to act and dance because he was dealing with a really bad stammer.

“I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. In school, I had such a bad stammer that I could not speak. I never had any friends or girlfriends. I was very shy and would come back from school and just cry. School days were very painful. On top of that, doctors told me that I couldn’t become an actor. There were problems with my spine, doctors said ‘you cannot dance,’” he told Indian Express.

He added, “I was so broken, that I would wake up for months, and would think it is a dream, a lucid dream. It was so heartbreaking and relive that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor. I am disabled. So, it was very traumatising.”

The actor, who was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, continued, “Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong, I learned perseverance, and if I did not have a broken spine and speech impediment…for the day to be there, you have to have the night. When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently began filming for his next Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

