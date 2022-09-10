Hrithik Roshan extends best wishes to Madhu Mantena as he announces magnum opus Mahabharata at the global Disney event D23 Expo

Disney+ Hotstar has announced three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo.

Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Streamer Disney+ Hotstar has revealed three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo, including a new version of the much-revered Indian epic Mahabharata. Just like every Indian, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is totally thrilled to watch this epic Indian mythology, set in ethereal times which talks about the conflict between right and wrong as the Kauravas and the Paṇḍavas fight a war in Kurukshetra in ancient India which will stream soon on Disney + Hotstar.

Taking to his social media, the star pens down a note to Madhu Mantena, the producer of this epic tale! Hrithik writes “If there ever was a time and place to take India’s tradition of epic storytelling to a global audience, #MahabharatOnHotstar at the #D23Expo2022 is it! What a start to this magnum opus unveiling by @DisneyPlusHS. Congratulations & more power to Madhu Mantena & team! 👏🏻”

If there ever was a time and place to take India’s tradition of epic storytelling to a global audience, #MahabharatOnHotstar at the #D23Expo2022 is it! What a start to this magnum opus unveiling by @DisneyPlusHS – Congratulations & more power to Madhu Mantena & team! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oKoahwMFgX — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 10, 2022

While Indians are aware of this story, it is interesting to know that this show will now travel across boundaries and will also reach a global audience.

The producer and the team have gone out and out to make sure that this adaptation of the epic tale presents a larger-than-life extravaganza of this timeless epic!

Mahabharata is produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoverse Studios, and Allu Entertainment. Talking about the show, Mantena said in a statement, “For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The ‘Mahabharata’ – one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.