  Wednesday, March 22, 2023
How Online Casinos Infuse Indian Culture to Create an Immersive Gaming Experience for Players

Online casinos continue to grow in popularity around the world (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Guest

 

As online casinos continue to grow in popularity around the world, many are recognizing the importance of incorporating cultural elements into their website design and user experience to appeal to players from different regions. In India, where online gambling is becoming increasingly popular, many online casinos are incorporating Indian culture into their design to attract and retain Indian players. However, should more be done to accommodate the huge Indian real money gambling market?

The primary way online casinos incorporate Indian culture into their design is by offering games that are specific to the Indian market. The mobile online casinos that offer several Indian-specific games such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar are the providers that should crack the Indian market and become successful. By offering these games, online casinos are able to attract and retain Indian players who are interested in playing games that are familiar to them. Casino game developers Evolution has always been ahead of the curve and thus it’s no surprise to see that they offer both Teen Patti and Andar Bahar with compelling live dealers.
Hopefully, as people look for different and engaging gambling experiences, these games will gain appreciation and fans outside of India and become staples of all the preeminent online casinos. Additionally, on the subject of slots, a few more tie-ins with Bollywood hits wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Try to slot in

Many online casinos that cater to Indian players use traditional Indian colours such as orange, red, and gold in their striking website designs. These colours are often associated with Indian culture and are believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Additionally, Indian-themed imagery such as the Taj Mahal, Indian gods and goddesses, and traditional Indian musical instruments are often featured in the design of online casino games or the gambling hubs themselves.
However, almost every online casino you come across has a plethora of slots dedicated to ancient Egypt and ancient Greece but rarely does India get the attention it deserves. Many game developers have Indiana Jones-like characters such as John Hunter and Rich and Cat Wilde and it would be pleasing if these characters made their way to India in search of plunder more often.

In the details

In addition to offering Indian-specific games, many online casinos also offer bonuses and promotions that are designed to appeal to Indian players. For example, some online casinos offer bonuses including free spins, cashback offers, or deposit bonuses that are tied to well-known festivals in India such as Diwali or Holi and it would be great to see these become worldwide promotions.
Many online casinos have been proactive in offering customer support in Indian languages to better cater to Indian players and there are also localized payment options such as Paytm or UPI. A commitment to continuing to provide options that may appeal to Indian players is the key to success in the Indian gambling market and those that simply try to appeal with a one size fits all mentality will surely fail.
As the Indian online gambling market continues to grow, we can expect to see more online casinos incorporating Indian culture into their design and user experience.

Eastern Eye

