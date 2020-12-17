Hope for 2021

by PRIYA MULJI







HOPE. It’s a funny word, isn’t it? Hope you’re well, hope to see you soon, hope everything is okay. You hope everything is fine, but what happens when you lose hope?

When you lose belief that everything actually will be okay?

Let's face it, 2020 hasn't been great. Some people have struggled with their mental and physical health in general. Personally, I know two people that were in hospital with Covid-19 and numerous others who have tested positive with mild symptoms. The pandemic isn't over and we must stay safe. We have to wear our masks, wash our hands and keep social distance. Easier said than done in the Asian community.







For those who have lost loved ones this year, it’s hard, I know. We weren’t able to mourn them properly, go to funerals or take part in group prayers, like we normally would. But their legacies will live on and maybe we can celebrate their lives at a later date. For those who have had weddings cancelled, it’s okay, your time will come and it will be amazing. For now, save your money, buy a house, plan something intimate and have a fantastic first anniversary party.

Then there is the grief that has come with the loss of relationships. Partners were separated or thrown together 24/7. Sadly, it caused many couples to part ways. Relationships that may have lasted a lifetime or at least a little longer have suddenly ended.

And this has been really traumatic, because we can't do the things we would normally after a breakup. No holidays, spa days or dinner with friends to help us process our emotions. But we must not lose hope. Maybe it wasn't meant to be, and God stepped in for you to find something better.







On a more positive note, I have heard of so many people starting their own business from home and are thriving. Personal trainers are fully booked because people cannot go to the gym. More books have been submitted to agents than ever before and that’s wonderful. We cannot give up hope for a better 2021. Why not make a little plan of what we will do next year if we’re still locked down. Why not start writing that book or blog, cooking more, a YouTube channel or podcast? We have all the time in the world to make our dreams come alive, so use it wisely.

My hopes for 2021 are to get a book deal. Yes, during lockdown I finished the novel that I have been writing for the last nine years. I finished, edited and sent it out to many agents. A huge thank you to Nikesh Shukla who gave up his valuable time to help me, Mita Mistry and Shai Hussain, who have also finished their books.

Here's to a better, healthier and kinder 2021. I will wish you a happy new year and leave you with a quote from Emily Dickinson, "Hope is the thing with feathers, that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all."







Follow Priya Mulji on www.twitter.com/priyamulji or log onto www.priyamulji.com





