Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Home Office response to Channel crossings ‘unacceptable’ says damning report

“Equipment to carry out security checks is often first-generation and unreliable.”

Migrants being helped by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboat before being taken to a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on November 24, 2021, after crossing the English Channel. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

An independent border inspection has slammed Britain’s handling of migrants who arrive by small boats from France, calling it unacceptable, ineffective and inefficient.

The number of people attempting the dangerous crossing over the Channel to enter Britain has risen sharply. The government is facing criticism from some quarters that border controls are too weak, while others say people seeking asylum are being treated inhumanely.

The inspection, led by Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal and published on Thursday, focused on the initial processing of migrants at two government centres between December 2021 and January 2022.

“These migrants crossed the Channel in dire circumstances. Many were vulnerable and at risk, including children and women on their own, and when they arrived in Dover the way they were dealt with was unacceptable. This is because the Home Office has failed over the past three years to move from a crisis response to having better systems and procedures in place and treating this as business as usual,” Neal said.

“Data, the lifeblood of decision-making, is inexcusably awful. Equipment to carry out security checks is often first-generation and unreliable. Biometrics, such as taking fingerprints and photographs, are not always recorded.”

“The Home Office told our inspectors that 227 migrants had absconded from secure hotels between September 2021 and January 2022, and not all had been biometrically enrolled. Over a five-week period alone, 57 migrants had absconded – two-thirds of whom had not had their fingerprints and photographs taken.”

“Put simply, if we don’t have a record of people coming into the country, then we do not know who is threatened or who is threatening.”

A Home Office spokesperson said that the department had accepted the report’s recommendations. The spokesperson said almost all the related work had already been completed, including the closure of one of the sites and the opening of a new facility.

“We have transformed how we manage the arrival of migrants,” the spokesperson said.

In November 2021, 27 people died while attempting to cross the Channel in an inflatable dinghy – the worst recorded accident of its kind in the Channel – triggering a blame game between Britain and France.

London has announced a new immigration policy to send migrants to Rwanda for processing, but that has run into legal challenges.

The report said the government response to the surge in migrant arrivals at Dover on the southern English coast had exposed gaps in security procedures and left vulnerable migrants at risk, the report said.

The number of people arriving by small boats rose to 28,526 last year, compared with 8,486 in 2020 and 1,834 in 2019. Many of the migrants were from Iran and Iraq.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Race for Downing Street: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss squabble over tax
News
Calls grow for judicial diversity as data reveal 95 per cent of senior judges in…
News
This eight-year-old UK girl shatters world record by naming every capital and currency in the…
News
Make alcohol packaging bland, put cigarette-style graphic health warning, say experts
News
This shower habit could trigger heart attack even in young and healthy, deets inside
News
UK’s Border Force approach ineffective in tackling illegal Channel crossings: review
News
Climate emergency is a legacy of colonialism, says Greenpeace UK
News
Rishi Sunak faces image and tax challenges in UK PM run-off
News
In final two, Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss burnishes her tough image
News
Policy views of final two candidates in race to succeed UK’s Boris Johnson
News
‘No clear evidence’ that chemical imbalance in the brain causes depression, effectiveness of…
News
People of colour bear the brunt of deadly heatwaves in UK, says research
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dr Raisah Sawati, who was struck off for taking a…
Race for Downing Street: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss squabble over…
UK varsities boosted by ‘landmark’ India agreement to recognise qualifications
Calls grow for judicial diversity as data reveal 95 per…
BBC agrees ‘substantial damages’ to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
Home Office response to Channel crossings ‘unacceptable’ says damning report