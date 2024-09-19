Holocaust charity appoints Sajid Javid as new chair

Sajid Javid (C) with Olivia Marks-Woldman (L) and Laura Marks. (Photo: HMD)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER chancellor and home secretary Sajid Javid has been appointed the new chair of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT), succeeding Laura Marks CBE in July 2025.

Marks will step down after completing nine years in the role, the maximum term allowed.

After a recruitment process led by vice-chair Sir Leigh Lewis, with support from recruitment advisors Prospectus, Javid will assume leadership of the board of trustees at the AGM in July 2025. Until then, he will serve as chair elect, the charity announced on Wednesday (18).

According to a statement, the former minister brings national leadership experience, knowledge of the Trust’s work, and a commitment to opposing hatred and persecution based on faith, ethnicity, and identity.

As the former secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, he helped develop plans for the Holocaust memorial and learning centre. He has worked closely with the charity and others involved in Holocaust remembrance and has visited sites such as Auschwitz-Birkenau and Yad Vashem.

He has a strong history of tackling antisemitism, racism, and promoting social cohesion, and as Home Secretary, increased funding to combat antisemitism and other hate crimes, the statement further said.

Javid expressed his commitment to honouring the memory of Holocaust victims and educating future generations about the lessons of the Holocaust and other genocides. He stressed the continued importance of the Trust’s work in challenging intolerance and hatred.

He said, “This is a profound responsibility, and I am committed to ensuring that we continue to honour the memory of those who were murdered, and educate future generations about the lessons of the Holocaust and other genocides. In a world where intolerance and hatred still persist, our work is more important than ever, and I look forward to contributing to this vital mission.”

Marks will continue as chair through the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia, both of which will be commemorated on Holocaust Memorial Day 2025.

The board expressed gratitude for her leadership and contributions to the Trust, acknowledging the significant legacy she leaves behind.

Laura Marks praised her time as chair, highlighting the impact of the Trust’s work on individuals from diverse backgrounds. She also expressed confidence in Javid’s ability to lead the organisation after the 2025 commemorations.

HMDT chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman OBE welcomed Javid’s appointment, noting his expertise and dedication. She also acknowledged Marks’ leadership over the past nine years, crediting her with making Holocaust Memorial Day a national institution.