Hit jodis that we will get to see on the big screen in 2021 after a long gap

In 2020, we were supposed to watch many hit jodis on the big screen again. But, the pandemic played the spoilsport and that didn’t happen.

Now, most of the movies have been postponed to 2021. So, here’s a list of hit jodis that we will get to see on the big screen this year after a long gap…

Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif







A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)





Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen together on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The movie was slated to release in 2020, but it will now hit the big screens this year, and reportedly it might release during Holi festival.

Saif Ali Khan – Rani Mukerji







A post shared by Bunty Aur Babli 2 (@buntyaurbabli2)

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were last seen together in 2008 release Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Now, after 13 years, we will get to see them on the big screen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Moviegoers are surely excited to watch them on the big screen together.

Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan)

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on Christmas 2020. But now it will hit the big screens on Christmas 2021. We will get to see Aamir and Kareena on the big screen after a gap of nine years.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer and Deepika’s last film together was Padmaavat. But they were not paired opposite each other and they didn’t get a chance to share screen space in the film. Now, this year, the two will be seen opposite each other in 83.

Arjun Kapoor – Parineeti Chopra

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have starred together in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. While the former was a hit, the latter failed to make a mark at the box office. The two will be seen on the big screen together for the third time in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. After a lot of delays, the movie was supposed to release in March 2020, but got postponed due to the pandemic. Let’s hope that it releases this year.

Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were last seen together in the 2014 release Happy New Year. Now, after seven years, we will get to see them in YRF’s Pathan. While the makers have not yet officially announced the release date, reportedly, the movie will hit the big screens on Diwali 2021.





