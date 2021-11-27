Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

Business

Hindujas welcome India’s move on promoter holding in private banks

IIHL Mauritius chairman Ashok Hinduja (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE HINDUJAS on Saturday (27) welcomed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s move to allow promoter holding of up to 26 per cent in private-sector lenders.

IIHL Mauritius, the Hindujas’ entity which is the promoter of IndusInd Bank, had applied to the RBI, seeking to increase its holding to 26 per cent from the previous cap of 15 per cent.

It sought parity after promoters of rival Kotak Mahindra Bank were permitted to have their holding at 26 per cent.

“We believe this measure of increased promoter holding will be of benefit to all stakeholders: the regulator, the banking institution and its clients, particularly at this time when the Indian economy is poised for exponential growth,” Ashok Hinduja, the chairman of IIHL, said.

The RBI on Friday (26) came out with revised guidelines on private sector banks, allowing 26 per cent promoter ownership but did not go ahead with an internal working group’s recommendation to allow corporates to promote banks after protests from various quarters including former governors.

Hinduja said IIHL now awaits operational guidelines as it allows the promoters to inject capital to increase stake up to 26 per cent.

The increased promoter holding will lead to an enhanced financial strength of the bank and its clients will be protected, he added.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Issa brothers ‘mulling Asda-EG Group merger’
INDIA
Vedanta promoters pledge shares to raise £600m
UK
India-UK free trade agreement talks starting ‘imminently’: Lord Bilimoria
Business
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
Business
US says deal reached with India on digital tax
UK
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
UK
Watchdog overturns ban on Land Rover advert; campaigners allege bias
UK
Asda names Stuart Rose as new chairman
UK
Lord Bilimoria urges government to ‘stop hiking taxes’
UK
Brightsun Travel to launch new campaign to showcase Saudi Arabia to UK travellers
INDIA
Vodafone Idea hikes mobile call, data rates by 20-25 per cent
EUROPE
SBI lists $650m green bonds on Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Issa brothers ‘mulling Asda-EG Group merger’
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
East Lancashire Cricket Club recruits more Asian players this year
Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release…
Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy
NHS-backed research urges to scrap the term “BAME”
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE