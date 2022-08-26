Hindu spiritual leader visits Leicester

A successful week of community events.

His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj at the Shree Hanuman Temple (Photo credit: Mike Sewell)

By: Mohnish Singh

The spiritual leader of those dedicated to the worship of Lord Shree Hanuman visited Leicester this week

His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj from South Gujarat, India, visited the city as part of a week-long festival to celebrate Krishna’s birthday.

The Celebrations took place at the Shree Hanuman Temple with members of the local community and civic leaders invited to take part in a three-hour recital of the main scriptures followed by some traditional food (‘Prasad’).

Temple Secretary Rajesh Patel said that the week has been a resounding success:

“It was an exceptional honour to welcome His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj to our temple this week. Being able to share this privilege with members of the local community has been a wonderful experience.”

“Along with welcoming His Holiness to Leicester this week, it has been great to welcome local residents and members of the wider community who do not share our beliefs to the temple during this week of celebration.

We are delighted that this week’s celebrations have allowed us to connect with so many of our neighbours and we look forward to continuing to develop these relationships.”