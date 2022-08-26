Website Logo
  • Friday, August 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Hindu spiritual leader visits Leicester

A successful week of community events.

His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj at the Shree Hanuman Temple (Photo credit: Mike Sewell)

By: Mohnish Singh

The spiritual leader of those dedicated to the worship of Lord Shree Hanuman visited Leicester this week

His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj from South Gujarat, India, visited the city as part of a week-long festival to celebrate Krishna’s birthday.

The Celebrations took place at the Shree Hanuman Temple with members of the local community and civic leaders invited to take part in a three-hour recital of the main scriptures followed by some traditional food (‘Prasad’).

Cllr. Singh speaking at the Shree Hanuman Temple (Photo credit: Mike Sewell)

Temple Secretary Rajesh Patel said that the week has been a resounding success:

“It was an exceptional honour to welcome His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj to our temple this week. Being able to share this privilege with members of the local community has been a wonderful experience.”

Members of the congregation of the Shree Hanuman Temple (Photo credit: Mike Sewell)

“Along with welcoming His Holiness to Leicester this week, it has been great to welcome local residents and members of the wider community who do not share our beliefs to the temple during this week of celebration.

We are delighted that this week’s celebrations have allowed us to connect with so many of our neighbours and we look forward to continuing to develop these relationships.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Priest of Indian heritage appointed Church of England’s first racial justice director
News
Doctor’s unusual sleep hack goes viral
News
Nigeria bans white models in advertisements
News
Crowdfunding for three Indian students who died in car crash in Scotland
News
Beware, hot coffee almost triples your risk of throat cancer – Study
Sports
Rafiq welcomes Ballance apology for ‘unacceptable, racist’ language
News
Migration to UK hits new record as visas issued in a year top…
News
Golf and Cricket connected to ‘imperial exploitation’, academics say
News
Public should cut back on energy use, says Nadhim Zahawi
Sports
Novak Djokovic pulls out from US Open due to vaccination policy of federal…
News
Women encouraged to go topless in public pools to curb ‘sexualisation’ of their…
Sports
With one eye on T20 World Cup, sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Warner Bros. to organise funeral screening for shelved Batgirl
Hindu spiritual leader visits Leicester
Priest of Indian heritage appointed Church of England’s first racial…
Doctor’s unusual sleep hack goes viral
Nigeria bans white models in advertisements
Crowdfunding for three Indian students who died in car crash…