Hindu Council of Wales celebrates Raksha Bandhan

(From left) Sgt Paul Higgins, Sophie Metcalf ( aval Regional Command HQ) Col Sion Walker, Hindu Council of Wales Sudha Bhatt, Indian Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal, Lord Lieutenant for South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith, Chair HCW Sakti Guha Niyogi , Lt Cdr Suzanne Lynch, Radhika Kadaba , Karsan Vaghani and Tarakanthan Dasa at a Raksha Bandhan event held in Cardiff on August 22, 2021.

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE Hindu Council of Wales celebrated on Sunday (22) the festival of Raksha Bandhan with members of the armed forces.

The annual ceremony involves sisters of all ages tying a ‘rakhi‘ (amulet) on the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them. The brothers give them gifts in return.

The event was organised by the council along with Indian Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal.

The event, like those in previous years, was held to show solidarity with the armed forces, emergency services and community leaders for their valuable contribution to the community.

Among other dignitaries who attended the event were Sgt Paul Higgins, Col Sion Walker and Lt Cdr Suzanne Lynch, representing the RAF, Army and Royal Navy respectively; Hindu Council of Wales Chair Vimla Patel and Lord Lieutenant for South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith.