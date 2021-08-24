Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 24, 2021
INDIA

Hindu Council of Wales celebrates Raksha Bandhan

(From left) Sgt Paul Higgins, Sophie Metcalf ( aval Regional Command HQ) Col Sion Walker, Hindu Council of Wales Sudha Bhatt, Indian Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal, Lord Lieutenant for South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith, Chair HCW Sakti Guha Niyogi , Lt Cdr Suzanne Lynch, Radhika Kadaba , Karsan Vaghani and Tarakanthan Dasa at a Raksha Bandhan event held in Cardiff on August 22, 2021.

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE Hindu Council of Wales celebrated on Sunday (22) the festival of Raksha Bandhan with members of the armed forces.

The annual ceremony involves sisters of all ages tying a ‘rakhi‘ (amulet) on the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them. The brothers give them gifts in return.

(L-R) Radhika Kadaba, Indian Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal and Sudha Bhatt of the Hindu Council of Wales light the inauguration lamp at a Raksha Bandhan event in Cardiff on August 22, 2021.
Col Sion Walker hands out an Army gift bag at a Raksha Bandhan event in Cardiff on August 22, 2021.

The event was organised by the council along with Indian Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal.

The event, like those in previous years, was held to show solidarity with the armed forces, emergency services and community leaders for their valuable contribution to the community.

Sgt Paul Higgins hand out a Royal Air Force gift bag at a Raksha Bandhan event in Cardiff on August 22, 2021.
Lt Cdr Suzanne Lynch Royal Navy hand out a gift bag at a Raksha Bandhan event in Cardiff on August 22, 2021.

Among other dignitaries who attended the event were Sgt Paul Higgins, Col Sion Walker and Lt Cdr Suzanne Lynch, representing the RAF, Army and Royal Navy respectively; Hindu Council of Wales Chair Vimla Patel and Lord Lieutenant for South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

