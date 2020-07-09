Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali replace Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs judges

As India starts lifting Coronavirus restrictions in a phased manner, shooting activities are gathering momentum in the television and film industry. In the past two weeks, several production houses have resumed production on their shows, following all the guidelines and precautionary measures mandated by the government.

We hear that after daily soaps, reality shows are also gearing up to commence production soon. The first reality show which will hit the shooting floor after a three-month-long lockdown is Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on ZEE TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on Nov 26, 2019 at 10:48pm PST

But before the singing reality show resumes shoot, there is going to be a major reshuffle in the panel of judges. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, noted singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have bowed out of the show and Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali have come onboard to step into their shoes and join Alka Yagnik on the panel now. According to reports, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have opted out of the show due to prior commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javed Ali (@javedali4u) on Jul 11, 2019 at 1:40am PDT

This is not the first time when Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali are gracing the judging panel of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. The two have previously judged the longest-running 8-month season of the singing reality show in 2017. They are set to return to the show after a gap of two years.

The two singers will join Alka Yagnik as mentors for the 8th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Maniesh Paul will return as host. The shooting of the season 8 will start from July 10, 2020.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the telly-town.