Himanshi Khurana confirms relationship with Asim Riaz

After much speculations, Bigg Boss 13 participants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have officially confirmed their relationship status. While the couple never made any efforts to hide their feelings for each other, Khurana was hesitant to open up about it inside the controversial show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

According to some reports, Asim Riaz’s brother and father were against Himanshi Khurana. However, in her latest interview with a leading entertainment portal, Khurana has confirmed that all misunderstandings have been resolved. When asked about her relationship status with Asim Riaz, she confirmed it and said, “Yes, we are dating.”

When asked if his family is now fine with their relationship, she said, “Yes. I met them. It was a great experience. It was only because of the show. Everyone feels people are fake inside. That is why there was so much confusion and miscommunication. Until you come out of the show and talk about it, things do not sort out. Now, it is all good.”

Khurana was asked if she had spoken to her family about Riaz, “Yes. I did. They are fine with it.” When asked about rumours of a wedding, she added, “Now? No, it is too early. We want to get married but not as of now.”

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz is garnering a lot of attention for his music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. The single has been trending ever since it came out a couple of days ago. Riaz will next be seen in yet another single which features Himanshi Khurana.