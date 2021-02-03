Himanshi Khurana: A song-filled success story

HOW MULT-TALENTED ARTIST HIMANSHI KHURANA WON MANY HEARTS AND WHY SHE IS ONLY LOOKING AHEAD







THE world may have been at a standstill, but the past 12 months have seen Himanshi Khurana get swept up in a giant global tidal wave of success that has seen her popularity skyrocket.

The actress, singer, model and TV personality has remained grounded throughout her impressive rise, which has included delivering smash-hit music videos and becoming one half of a celebrity power couple with Asim Riaz. She has remained focused on work and hasn’t been afraid to speak up on important issues. With more projects on the way, the multi-talented star with over seven million Instagram followers is set to shine even brighter.

Eastern Eye caught up with Himanshi Khurana to discuss her rise, special bond with Asim Riaz and future hopes.







How do you look back on your action-packed year in 2020?

2020 has been a rollercoaster ride with the pandemic and lockdown, but I worked a lot and of course, with every possible precaution. At the beginning of 2020, I travelled a lot for events in different cities and for shoots abroad, so there was something going on continuously. Then with lockdown, things slowed down, but gradually with permissions, shoots started again in the Punjabi industry. A lot of people from Mumbai were also coming to Punjab for shoots. So as far as work is concerned, 2020 was great, but it surely has disturbed our mental peace in a lot of ways.

You have appeared in successful music videos as a singer and actress. Which gave you the most satisfaction?

I believe if I’ll be satisfied with my work, it will slow me down. I never look for satisfaction in work, but if we talk about certain projects, then Keh Len De, Bazaar, Eddan Ni by Amrit Maan featuring Bohemia, T-Series’ Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sohna Nai were loved the most, hence satisfying.

What is your plan in 2021?

For 2021, there is no plan as such, but all I know is I have to keep doing the good work for all my fans out there.







You do everything, from acting and modelling to singing, but what do you prefer?

Prominently, I have been part of so many music videos as a featured artist and that’s my forte. And I love doing that only.

What are some of your new projects?

I shot two music videos in Dubai recently, where one song is in my voice, written by Bunty Bains and the music is given by The Kidd. The second song is with singer Saajz, with whom I have already worked in the past in Allah Khair Rakhe. Then soon, I will be shooting for another song, in Punjab only, and we are in talks for a Punjabi film also.

Musically, who would you love to collaborate with?

It would be Armaan Malik.







What music dominates your own playlist?

There is no particular playlist as such. Sometimes I love listening to cover songs, then sometimes I prefer Punjabi songs, so it depends on how I am feeling.

You are in talks for a film, but do you have a dream role?

My dream role would be doing something like Kareena Kapoor’s role in Chameli or Tabu’s role in Chandni Bar.

Your bond with Asim Riaz is much talked about. What do you most like about him?

What I love about Asim the most is his caring nature. He cares for everyone so much, including his family, me and friends. He is always there for everyone, no matter what.

What are some of your big passions away from work?

My big passion away from work is to keep doing good deeds, and to always be there for my family and friends, and be successful in life.

You are multi-talented, but if you could master something new what would it be?

If I could master something new, then I have always wanted to master the dance of a ballerina.

Did you make a new year’s resolution?

For this new year’s resolution, as everyone has been facing some kind of health issue, I have decided to take good care of my health. And to take time from my busy schedule to focus on my fitness.

What inspires you?

Spiritual beliefs and thoughts inspire me a lot. And I believe we can take inspiration from anything or anyone, like a baby who doesn’t understand things and can’t even express much, but still smiles. Even animals inspire us a lot.

How much does your incredible fan support mean to you?

My fans are everything to me. It is because of their love and support that I am in this position. Artists are nothing without their fans. I know I can’t thank them enough for their endless admiration and support, but I am truly grateful to each and every fan appreciating me. And just like my family’s support is important, my fans are too.

Instagram: @iamhimanshikhurana





