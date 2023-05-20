Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 20, 2023
Hijack: Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi’s thriller to release on THIS date

The seven-episode series is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi, Hijack has locked an official date for its premiere. The seven-episode thriller series from Apple TV+ will release its first two episodes on Wednesday, June 28, and the remaining five episodes are then released weekly on Wednesdays.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, Hijack is the first project out of Apple TV+’s first-look deal with Elba’s production company, Green Door Pictures, which was signed back in 2020. Elba is also an executive producer on the series, along with series writer and creator George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who helmed all seven episodes of the series as lead director.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Told in real-time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

In Hijack, Idris Elba plays negotiator Sam Nelson while Archie Panjabi will be seen as Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

The series also co-stars Eve Myles (Torchwood), Christine Adams (Black Lightning), Max Beesley (Jamestown), Ben Miles (The Capture), Neil Maskell (Peaky Blinders), Jasper Britton (Blackbeard), Harry Michell (The English Game), Aimée Kelly (Grantchester), and newcomer Mohamed Elsandel.

Don’t forget that Hijack will debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28, with two episodes, with the remaining five released weekly through July 26, 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more details.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

