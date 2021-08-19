Here’s why Deepika Padukone bowed out of Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

Deepika Padukone (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Speculations are rife that Deepika Padukone is no longer a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial venture Baiju Bawra. The magnum-opus stars Ranveer Singh as one of the parallel made leads. Had Padukone not opted out of the project, Baiju Bawra would have marked the couple’s fourth collaboration with Bhansali after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

The reason behind Padukone walking out of the project is apparently her acting fee. A source in the know informs a digital publication that the actress had asked for a similar paycheque as Ranveer Singh will get for his part. Sources inform the publication that she quoted approximately £1,964,823 to £2,455,469 as her remuneration for the film.

“Deepika Padukone has been on a career-high, with multiple hits under her belt, it is obvious that she would hike her fee. For Baiju Bawra, the buzz is that Padukone wanted to be paid a similar fee as that of the male lead, who incidentally is Ranveer Singh,” a source informs the publication.

Ask for details on the remuneration and the source continues, “Deepika had quoted approximately Rs. 20-25 crore (£1,964,823 to £2,455,469) for the venture. However, given the budget and scale of the film, it was highly unlikely that she would get remuneration in that range. This was one of the reasons she decided to opt out of the venture.”

Deepika Padukone has just wrapped up Dharma Productions’ untitled film with director Shakun Batra. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The actress also has Yash Raj Films’ Pathan in her bag, which reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also pairs with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s multilingual science-fiction film which still remains untitled.

