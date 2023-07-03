Here’s when trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will be unveiled

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

By: Mohnish Singh

After the thunderous success of Pathaan in January, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next film Jawan. Also featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in important roles, the film has been in the news even before it went on floors.

The latest update on the much-anticipated action thriller is that its trailer will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise’s upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on Wednesday, July 12.

Jawan was originally slated to release on June 2. Later, its release was postponed to September 7. While the film now hits cinemas on September 7, the trailer is set to be out on July 12, which will give the film a good two-month buildup up to its release on the occasion of Janmashtami.

During a recent #AskMeAnything session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan had shared exciting news about the teaser release of Jawan while celebrating the 31st anniversary of his debut movie Deewana.

When a fan asked when can they watch the teaser, the superstar replied, “It’s all ready, getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan.”

Jawan is directed by well-known Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar and is co-produced by Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

In addition to Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated film Dunki. It is scheduled to enter theatres worldwide on December 16.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.