Here’s when Sanjay Dutt will resume the shoot of Prithviraj

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, and he is undergoing treatment for it. But the illness has not kept him away from the sets. A few days ago, he wrapped up the shooting of YRF’s Shamshera, and now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor will resume the shoot of Prithviraj post-Diwali.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Sanju has finished 85-90 percent of Prithviraj shoot already and he has just 5 to 6 days of shoot left. He has finished maximum portions of principle photography and he will be resuming the Prithviraj shoot immediately post Diwali. He has been a rockstar as he is finishing all his shooting commitments. The makers are planning this shoot basis this time window and will wrap up the entire film immediately.”

Dutt is currently in Dubai with his wife and kids. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Apart from Prithviraj and Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt has many interesting projects lined-up. He will be seen in movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India (releasing on Disney+ Hotstar), Torbaaz (releasing on Netflix), and K.G.F: Chapter 2. A few weeks ago, the makers of K.G.F had unveiled the actor’s look from the film.

While Dutt has wrapped up Shamshera and he will soon wrap up Prithviraj, the only film left to be shot will be K.G.F: Chapter 2.