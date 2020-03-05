Here’s what Salman Khan has to say about Coronavirus

We all know that Coronavirus started in China and unfortunately, a lot of people lost their lives because of it. It is spreading in other countries as well like Iran, India, Germany, and others. Today, Salman Khan took to Instagram to give a tip on how to be safe from Coronavirus.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram in which he is showing off his chiseled body. He captioned it as, “Namashkaar … hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago…. @beingstrongindia.”

Well, Salman is correct as one of the most important precautions of Coronavirus is not to shake hands with each other. We are sure fans of Salman are going to follow this and be safe.

Talking about Salman’s movies, the actor’s next release is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which is being directed by Prabhudeva, is slated to release on Eid 2020. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead role. This will be Salman and Disha’s second collaboration after last year’s release Bharat.

Salman also has a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is slated to release on Eid 2021. Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Salman in the film.

Recently, there were also reports that Salman will return on the big screen as Tiger for the third time and the film is slated to release on Christmas 2021. However, there’s no confirmation about it.