  • Monday, September 05, 2022
Henry Cavill, Daisy Edgar-Jones & 5 other Hollywood A-listers set to confirm their MCU debuts at D23 Expo?

Phase 5 of MCU reportedly launches in 2023 with 12 projects in the pipeline.

Henry Cavill and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ahead of the launch of the much-anticipated D23 Expo next week, a number of rumours are swirling around in the tinsel town of Hollywood. A Twitter account has speculated Marvel is planning to introduce 7 new Hollywood A-listers to the world as brand-new faces of the MCU. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

If the information shared by Emmet Kennedy on the said Twitter handle is to be believed, Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige will deliver Henry Cavill, Denzel Washington, John Boyega, Giancarlo Esposito, Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and John Krasinski to the D23 Expo, the world’s biggest Disney fan event which will be held from September 9th to 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center in the US.

“I’m reliably informed that Marvel Studios have signed epic talent for Phase 5. John Boyega, Henry Cavill, Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, John Krasinski, Giancarlo Esposito, (and) Denzel Washington to be announced (with some on stage) by Feige at D23 Expo 2022,” read the tweet.

John Boyega was even recently asked about Marvel rumours and here is what he said, “That’s not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill is one of the biggest names on the list, as he is still obligated to appear as Superman in one more DCEU film. Out of the rest of the names on the list, John Krasinski is the only one to have dabbled in the MCU, with a cameo in Dr Strange 2, wherein he appears as Mr. Fantastic opposite familiar faces.

As phase 4 of the Marvel Comics Universe concludes with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there is a lot more to look forward to in Phase 5, which reportedly launches in 2023, with 12 projects in the pipeline.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

