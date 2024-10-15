Heavyweights Return to Form in UEFA Champions League

By: Vishnu Reji

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign kicked off with a bang in September. There were goals aplenty for the continent’s heavy hitters, with Bayern Munich thumping Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 and reigning champions Real Madrid handily dispatching Stuttgart 3-1 in the Bernabéu. However, perhaps surprisingly, three teams that are household names in Europe were unable to open their accounts with wins.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City stumbled to a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan in a repeat of the 2023 final at the Etihad. Their compatriots Arsenal had goalkeeper David Raya’s penalty save to thank for escaping Atalanta with a goalless draw. Meanwhile, five-time winners Barcelona had a dismal time in Monaco, losing by two goals to one following Eric Garcia’s early red card.

However, all three sides have transformed their fortunes and now have their first wins of the European campaign.

Arsenal Make Statement

Arsenal had the toughest test of anybody on matchday two as they welcomed French champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates. Barely a week ago, the North London side laboured to a victory against lowly Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup. However, a spirited draw away at Manchester City and an exciting 4-2 home win against Leicester City improved the mood at the Emirates.

As such then, the visit of the Parisians came at the perfect time. Two goals in the first half – the first of which was from Kai Havertz – set the Gunners on their way to a statement-making victory. Throughout the second period, the visitors pressed to pull one back, but the hosts never looked in trouble and now they head into their matchday three clash with Shakhtar Donetsk unbeaten.

Barcelona Bounce Back in Style

Many had considered Barcelona a contender once again in the Champions League this year, despite making it to the quarterfinals just once in five seasons. Their blistering start to their domestic season had punters speculating whether the Blaugrana were finally back as a big-time player. But unfortunately for the Catalonian faithful, that optimism evaporated on matchday one with a disappointing 2-1 reverse in Monaco.

On matchday two, they welcomed a Young Boys side struggling domestically to the Olympic Stadium and the contest represented the perfect opportunity to get their first win on the board. It was an opportunity that Hansi Flick’s side wouldn’t pass up on.

The Blaugrana raced into a three-goal halftime lead thanks to strikes from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Iñigo Martínez. Lewandowski added a second after the break while an own goal completed a 5-0 rout, and now Barcelona are looking up the table.

Poor Bratislava

Spare a thought for Slovan Bratislava. They suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat away at Celtic in their UEFA Champions League debut, and on matchday two, the small matter of welcoming Manchester City to the Slovakian capital. The hosts may well have been the biggest ever home underdog in the history of the tournament, and that ultimately rang true as the Blues ran out 4-0 victors.

Pep Guardiola’s Blues now have three points on the board following their drab opening-day draw against Inter Milan. They have very real ambitions of winning the tournament, and securing a spot in the top eight is of paramount importance.