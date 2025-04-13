Heavy rain kills more than 100 in India and Nepal

MORE than 100 people have died since Wednesday due to heavy rainfall across parts of India and Nepal, according to officials. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rain in the region.
On Wednesday, the IMD issued warnings for various weather conditions, including heatwaves in western India and thunderstorms in central and eastern areas. The monsoon season in the region usually begins in June.
In Bihar, at least 82 people have died in rain-related incidents over the past two days, the state’s disaster management department said.
In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people have died due to lightning and storm-related incidents, authorities said.
In Nepal, officials from the National Disaster Authority said that lightning strikes and heavy rain have killed at least eight people.
The IMD expects more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over central and eastern India through Monday.
In recent years, intense heatwaves during the summer months have led to several deaths.
Last week, the IMD said that India was likely to witness a hotter April, with above-normal temperatures expected in most parts of the country.
(With inputs from Reuters)