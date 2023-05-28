Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Health secretary says government will not negotiate on pay with nurses’ union

The government’s offer was rejected by the unions in April

FILE PHOTO: British health secretary Steve Barclay reacts outside Downing Street in London, Britain February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

By: Pramod Thomas

HEALTH secretary Steve Barclay said on Sunday (28) that the government would not negotiate on pay with the nurses’ union, as the threat of further strikes looms.

The government’s offer, which includes a one-off payment equivalent to 2 per cent of salaries in the 2022/23 financial year and a 5 per cent pay rise for 2023/24, was rejected by the members of the Royal College of Nursing in April.

When asked by Sky News whether the government would resume talks with the union, Barclay said “Not on the amount of pay.”

The union is already balloting its 300,000 members on further strike action over the next six months.

The union did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for a comment on Barclay’s remarks on Sunday. It has said that the government must pay National Health Service (NHS) staff “fairly.”

The relationship between the union, which has staged multiple strikes that have disrupted patient care, and the government became strained in late April when the health department limited the length of a strike after legal action against the RCN.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Modi inaugurates India’s new parliament building
News
Pakistan ‘establishment’ closes ranks in crackdown on Imran Khan
News
BME unemployment rate more than double that of white workers: TUC analysis
News
Kohinoor display gets ‘transparent’ makeover at Tower of London
News
Over 13,000 people in England denied vote due to new ID law: Survey
News
Indians lead UK skilled worker and student visas
News
Record net arrivals highlight UK’s post-Brexit migration dilemma
News
Net migration to UK hits record 606,000 in 2022
HEADLINE STORY
UK faces lower energy bills as inflation eases
News
Speeding fine row: Sunak will not investigate Braverman
News
Britain recruits record number of international nurses to plug shortage
News
Exclusive: Sunak must do more business with Modi, say business leaders
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW