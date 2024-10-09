  • Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

Study reveals ideal breakfast for men and women for weight loss

‘Breakfasts should be high in carbohydrates for men and high in fat for women’

Men derive energy from the metabolism of carbohydrates, while women rely more on fat metabolism. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

FOR effective weight loss, breakfasts should be high in carbohydrates for men and high in fat for women, according to researchers who developed mathematical models to study the differences between men’s and women’s metabolisms.

The study showed that men’s metabolic processes respond better to carbohydrate-rich meals such as oats and grains, while women’s metabolisms respond more favourably to high-fat meals like omelettes and avocados.

Men are typically known to derive energy from the metabolism of carbohydrates, while women rely more on fat metabolism, leading to notable sex-specific differences in metabolic states like fasting and feeding.

“Since women generally have more body fat than men, one might expect them to burn less fat for energy, but that’s not the case,” said Anita Layton, professor of applied mathematics at the University of Waterloo, Canada, and co-author of the study published in the journal Computers in Biology and Medicine.

“The model results suggest that women store more fat immediately after a meal but burn more fat during fasting,” Layton added.

The researchers used computational biology techniques, employing computers and statistical models to analyse biological systems. They created a model that simulates human food intake and includes different body parts, such as adipose tissue (fat-storing tissue) and organs like the liver, heart, and brain.

The model also examined the metabolic responses to meals containing carbohydrates and fat, both immediately after eating and during short-term fasting.

The model was tailored to reflect the metabolic states of healthy young adult men and women. The study found that sex-specific differences in metabolism were particularly pronounced during short-term fasting.

Moreover, the researchers noted that women’s increased reliance on burning fat is due to sex-specific differences in the liver and adipose tissue. They found that a woman’s liver diverts more glycerol (produced by fat breakdown) than a man’s liver towards gluconeogenesis—a metabolic process that generates glucose from non-carbohydrate sources like glycerol, essential for maintaining blood sugar levels.

“Whether you’re trying to lose weight, maintain your weight, or simply sustain your energy levels, understanding how your diet affects your metabolism is crucial,” Layton concluded.

(PTI)

Related Stories
HEALTH

Cutting down smoking may extend men’s life by a year: report
HEALTH

Leadership panel explores role of resilience in mental health
HEALTH

Can the size of your amygdala influence your political leanings? Dutch study explores link
HEALTH

Blood test could help detect obesity-related risks in children: Study
HEALTH

Meera Syal backs new multilingual dementia resources
HEALTH

Study finds psilocybin outperforms antidepressants in long term
HEALTH

India and UK institutes will lead fight against superbugs
HEALTH

Global stroke cases rise due to pollution, heat, study reveals
HEALTH

Leicestershire ranks fourth in measles cases
HEALTH

Study links digestive issues to 76 per cent higher Parkinson’s risk
HEALTH

Study links abdominal fat to widespread chronic pain in women
Lifestyle

Wearables show potential for detecting Covid-19, heart conditions: Study
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Study reveals ideal breakfast for men and women for weight…
Captain calls Bangladesh women’s team victory in T20 World Cup…
Trump sparks outrage by blaming immigrants for ‘bad genes’
India’s RBI keeps interest rates unchanged
Modi BJP secures third consecutive term in Haryana, opposition wins in…
UK child poverty Child poverty in UK reaches three million: Report