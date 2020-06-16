HCL Technologies to create 1,500 jobs in Sri Lanka

HCL TECHNOLOGIES started operations at Colombo in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (16). The company plans to create over 1,500 employment opportunities in the next 18 months in the Island-nation. The firm will recruit freshers and experienced professionals.

A key part of HCL’s business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool in the country for global assignments, a statement from the company said.

“I am hopeful HCL will be able to create employment opportunities for the people of the country, and people of Sri Lanka will have access to global work environment right in their own country,” said Susantha Ratnayake, chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka.

“We are excited about this and I am hopeful Sri Lanka will soon emerge as IT destination for more companies.”

Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice-president of HCL Technologies, said the company is keen on hiring and engaging with the highly skilled and talented people of Sri Lanka.

“Our delivery centre in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe,” Shivashankar said.

HCL joined hands with the Bank of India in Sri Lanka in February this year to launch its local entity — HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited — and set up its first delivery centre in the region. Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration services and infrastructure services.

The company will also implement its Work Integrated Education Programme to foster growth by actively cooperating with local information and communication technology and engineering institutions to develop and train the local talent pool.