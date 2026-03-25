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HBO’s 'Harry Potter' reboot offers first glimpse, with design changes winning fans over

New cast steps into iconic roles led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry

Harry Potter reboot

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • First-look image from HBO’s Harry Potter series unveiled ahead of 2027 debut
  • New cast steps into iconic roles led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry
  • Costume design and visual tone draw early praise from fans

A familiar world from a new angle

Harry Potter has released its first official image, offering an early look at the upcoming series adaptation now in production. The show is scheduled to debut in 2027 and revisits the Wizarding World with a new cast and creative team.

The image shows Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, walking towards a Quidditch pitch, seen from behind. He wears a red-and-gold Gryffindor cloak with his surname and player number stitched on the back. In the distance, students gather near the pitch, with Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flags visible.

The visual points to a careful balance between familiarity and updated detailing.

Design choices draw early reaction

Attention has quickly turned to the production design and costumes. The look of Hogwarts for the series is shaped by Mara LePere-Schloop, whose previous credits include Interview With the Vampire and Pachinko.

Fans responded positively to the revised aesthetic, particularly the Quidditch cloak. Many highlighted the detailing and colour choices, with some saying they preferred this version to earlier screen adaptations. Others noted they would consider recreating the costume for cosplay.

The early response suggests interest in how the series will visually reinterpret a well-known world.

A new trio steps in

The central trio will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Supporting roles include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

Announced in 2021, the series is described as a faithful adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s novels. It is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes. Rowling also serves as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.

With production underway, the focus remains on how closely the show will follow the source material while refining its visual identity for a new audience.

harry potterjk rowlinghogwartshbo harry potter reboot first lookdominic mclaughlin

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