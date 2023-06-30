‘Having matured conversations about sex, lust is key’: Mrunal Thakur

Website Logo
By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Mrunal Thakur is being praised for her performance in Lust Stories 2. Helmed by R Balki, the movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Mrunal’s on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta’s character as the grandmother highlighting the film’s compelling narrative.

Sharing her views on lust and sex, Mrunal said, “I strongly believe that having matured conversations about sex and lust is key, especially when one is young and growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instills the right knowledge and information to a young person.”

She added, “If all young and impressionable minds, including kids within families, have at least one person they can have honest discussions with about these topics, they will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world.”

In the film, Mrunal portrays a soon-to-be-wedded woman who finds herself humorously confronted by her grandmother about her perceived “lust quotient” with her future partner (essayed by Angad Bedi).

In the coming months, Mrunal will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakond. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

She also has an important project with Nani.

