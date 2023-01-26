Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 26, 2023
Harry Takhar: Body of missing Telford father found in isolated woodland

He was last seen on October 2 last year.

Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar (Image credit: West Mercia Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The body of a man who had been missing since last autumn was discovered in an isolated woodland in Telford.

West Mercia Police confirmed it was the body of Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar, who had last been seen running towards a wooded area in the Shropshire town on October 2 after having suffered a panic attack.

His family was informed of the discovery made in an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road on Monday.

“We can now confirm that formal identification has taken place and it has been confirmed the body found was Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar,” the force said in a statement.

However, the police have not raised any suspicion about the death of the 58-year-old man from Telford. The father of four had been struggling with mental health issues.

His family was travelling to visit friends in the West Midlands he asked to be let out of the car and ran across a field towards a woodland.

Soon after his disappearance, officers searched water pools, thick undergrowth, disused canals, the underground cave network and the underground storm drain network.

Assisted by members of the public, they also carried out a social media campaign with the hashtag #HelpHarryHome in their bid to find him.

Leaflets were dropped in Stirchley, Dawley, Wellington, Shifnal and the greater Birmingham area where the family previously lived. Posters were also placed in taxis.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, who led the investigation into Takhar’s disappearance described the discovery as a “sad outcome”.

It was a “challenging and emotional search”, he said on Wednesday and added Takhar’s family “now have some closure.”

He thanked the public for their “incredible response” to the police appeal to locate him.

Whitehead said Takhar’s family asked him to express their “sincere thanks for the support they have received from the community” since the man’s disappearance.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

