Harris and Trump make last appeals to voters in battleground states

Trump has promised a “landslide” in his bid to return to the White House, while Harris believes her campaign has “momentum” and could make history.

The closeness of the race reflects the deeply divided political landscape in the United States, as voters decide between two starkly contrasting visions for the country’s future. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KAMALA Harris and Donald Trump are embarking on a final day of intense campaigning on Monday, each aiming to secure critical votes in Pennsylvania as they close out one of the tightest and most unpredictable US presidential elections in recent history. The two opponents will end their campaigns in key battleground states, with Pennsylvania seen as particularly pivotal.

Republican candidate Trump has promised a “landslide” in his bid to return to the White House, while Democrat Harris believes her campaign has “momentum” and could make history by electing America’s first woman president. Despite these claims, polling data shows the race is deadlocked both nationally and in seven key swing states where the outcome is expected to be decided.

In this contest marked by dramatic developments—including attempts on both candidates’ lives and Harris’s late entry into the race—each side is making their final appeals in Pennsylvania, where Harris will hold a large rally in Philadelphia featuring singer Lady Gaga. Trump, on his part, will cover multiple stops across North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. In a striking overlap, both candidates are scheduled to hold events in the industrial city of Pittsburgh, underscoring the significance of Pennsylvania as the largest swing state in the Electoral College system, which awards electoral influence based on population.

Both campaigns are buoyed by high early turnout numbers, with more than 78 million ballots already cast, which is nearly half of the total votes counted in the 2020 election. The closeness of the race reflects the deeply divided political landscape in the United States, as voters decide between two starkly contrasting visions for the country’s future.

Former president Trump has leaned into strong, often controversial rhetoric in his effort to win a second term. At 78, he would be both the oldest and the first convicted felon elected to the presidency. Vice President Harris, who joined the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July, has taken a contrasting approach, highlighting issues such as abortion rights to appeal to women voters. Trump, meanwhile, has focused on concerns about immigration and the economy, often labelling his political opponents as “the enemy from within.”

As both candidates rush through swing states, Harris even made a recent appearance on the television show “Saturday Night Live.” Trump, in his campaign stops on Sunday, continued to make comments targeting the media, even joking about violence towards journalists, raising unverified claims of election fraud, and discussing crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. In Macon, Georgia, he rallied his supporters with calls to remove Harris, telling them, “Kamala—you’re fired, get out.” He also expressed regret over leaving the White House in 2021 after his defeat to Biden and following the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Harris, energised by favourable polling in recent weeks, told a crowd in Michigan on Sunday, “We have momentum—it’s on our side.” She also addressed Michigan’s significant Arab-American population, which has voiced concerns about US policy in the Israel-Hamas conflict, promising to do “everything in my power to end the war in Gaza.”

Globally, the election is being watched closely, with many anticipating how the result could impact international matters, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Both campaigns have also deployed high-profile supporters in the closing days. Elon Musk, a tech billionaire, has drawn attention with his controversial $1 million (approximately £769,230) giveaways to registered voters, while Harris has relied on the influence of former president Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and pop star Beyoncé. Outgoing president Biden, however, has been mostly absent from the campaign trail after a recent gaffe in which he referred to Trump’s supporters as “garbage.”

As Harris starts her final campaign day in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden will largely remain at the White House.

(With inputs from AFP)